USA Fencing transgender saga takes ironic twist as org defends banning trans athlete from women's event

Just one year after a women's fencer was disqualified and punished for refusing to face a transgender opponent, a transgender competitor was forbidden from competition at the very same event.

At this year's Cherry Blossom Open, a USA Fencing-sanctioned competition held at the University of Maryland, trans fencer Dinah Yukich, 43, was denied entry, according to The Daily Record.

A year ago, at the 2025 Cherry Blossom Open, female fencer Stephanie Turner went viral after kneeling in protest of a trans opponent and was black-carded and escorted out.

The incident prompted a federal hearing, and the U.S. Olympic team changed its policies in July to comply with President Donald Trump's "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports" executive order.

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Now, as USA Fencing has amended its policies to comply with the order, Yukich filed a civil rights complaint after reportedly being banned, per The Daily Record. The complaint reportedly includes one count of denial of public accommodations based on sex and gender identity, and one count of aiding and abetting a discriminatory policy.

USA Fencing has provided a statement to Fox News Digital addressing the incident, and is standing by the current U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee policy that cites Trump's executive order.

"USA Fencing cannot comment on the specifics of potential litigation. But we can say more generally that, as the recognized Olympic and Paralympic National Governing Body for fencing in the United States, we are required to comply with athlete-eligibility guidance issued by the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC)," the statement read.

A source within USA Fencing told Fox News Digital of Yukich's complaint, "We think it's important to note that we have not received notice of any litigation being filed against USA Fencing in the state of Maryland by this individual."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Yukich's attorney Susie Cirilli for a response.

US OLYMPIC TEAM TO COMPLY WITH TRUMP'S 'KEEPING MEN OUT OF WOMEN'S SPORTS' EXECUTIVE ORDER

Cirilli told The Daily Record, "When you host an event where members of the public can participate, you have to follow state law."

Last year, Turner's viral protest kneel catapulted her into stardom within the "Save Women's Sports" movement. The moment brought immense awareness and scrutiny to USA Fencing's policies.

The organization was targeted by two lawsuits for its handling of trans inclusion policy, and the former chair of the organization was grilled by GOP lawmakers at the congressional hearing last May. In October, the chair of USA Fencing was replaced.

Then in late November, USA Fencing provided a statement to Fox News Digital stating it was committed to "earning" trust after a year of controversy.

"USA Fencing remains deeply committed to earning and maintaining the trust of our athletes, fans, and the wider fencing community. The election of Dr. Scott Rodgers as Board Chair reflects our dedication to athlete-centered governance and the continued growth of fencing at every level," the statement read.

"We recognize the challenges of the past several months and are focused on moving forward with integrity, transparency, and a clear vision for the future."

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The organization is now taking steps to protect the women's category at competitions, but Yukich is giving USA Fencing a fight on the opposite front.

Yukich sued USA Fencing and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) in October 2025 after being banned from competing in women's events. The lawsuit, filed in New Jersey, alleges the ban violates state anti-discrimination laws and follows a policy change requiring transgender athletes to compete based on sex assigned at birth.