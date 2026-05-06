UFC stars visit Oval Office, thank President Trump for transforming the sport with historic White House fight

Get ready to see some ground and pound on the South Lawn.

Ahead of the majorly anticipated White House UFC fight to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, President Donald Trump welcomed several of the UFC’s biggest stars to the Oval Office for a preview of the upcoming fight card.

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Flanked by Ilia Topuria, Justin Gaethje, Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane, Trump outlined plans to transform the White House grounds into a premier fight venue for a June 14 event that coincides with Flag Day and his birthday.

"June 14, we’re having a big fight," Trump said, showing renderings of the fight stage.

"It’s never going to happen again; it’s never happened before. It’s all of the best fighters, the best four fighters standing behind me, all four champions, and it’s going to happen right in front of the White House. This will be the greatest show on Earth."

The card is expected to be headlined by a lightweight clash between reigning champion Ilia Topuria and interim titleholder Justin Gaethje, while a heavyweight bout between Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane is also planned.

Trump praised the group’s grit.

"There are no people tougher in sports than the people behind me. These are the toughest people. Alex Pereira, we've seen him knock out a lot of people. That's what he does. Ilia Topuria, who they say does not get tougher. Very special."

TRUMP LOOKING FORWARD TO ATTENDING UFC WHITE HOUSE EVENT FEATURING ‘ALL TOP’ FIGHTERS

The Oval Office was filled with mutual respect between the commander in chief and the fighters.

Topuria expressed major appreciation for the invitation, saying, "I also want to thank God to give us this beautiful day and to give us the opportunity to experience how it feels to be in our Oval Office. It's going to be amazing and we want to thank you for this opportunity ... And I never thought you will be so kind."

"Well, I have a false image," Trump shot back in a joking manner.

Topuria also asked Trump, "Why you want to give the toughest test to a friend of yours?"

"Because he knows that's what I want," Gaethje chimed in.

Trump agreed, saying, "I want to give the hardest test, that's right. What are your chances of winning?"

"I have complete faith. 100%," Topuria answered. "And I hope [Gaethje] has the same faith."

Brazilian warrior Alex Pereira also chimed in during the Oval Office meeting on Wednesday, "I would like to thank the opportunity to be fighting in the White House. We know it's a special event that everybody would like to be present. It makes me feel special."

Gane echoed the sentiment: "Just want to say thank you. It's an honor. I'm really proud. It's going to be really special, one time in your life."

Justin Gaethje closed the visit by highlighting Trump's historical support of the UFC.

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"What an unbelievable honor. I’m not sure many know how big of a part you were to the UFC coming on and becoming mainstream in the early '90s when no one believed in us and they thought we were just absolute animals. It’s truly an honor. Awesome that it’s your birthday, awesome that it’s Flag Day, wonderful to represent this country. I think we’d be 10 years behind if it wasn’t for you …

"To have a president that's willing to go against an upstream and against the norms is truly special. That's why you got my vote. And, it's why we're such a great nation right now compared to where we were."

While the rest of the world plays politics, the UFC is playing for keeps on the most famous lawn in the country.

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