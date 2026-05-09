Tyreek Hill's court battle with OnlyFans model who accused him of breaking her leg ends with shocking twist

Well, that was quick.

Tyreek Hill's court battle with a 250-pound OnlyFans model who accused the 5-10 NFL receiver of breaking her leg and then giving her a piggyback ride to the bedroom ended in abrupt fashion Friday, with Hill reportedly leaving the courtroom saying, "I'm going to Disney World."

Whew. I can promise you, you're not finding a better paragraph on the internet today. Maybe not ever. This is why the NFL offseason is the best reality show on TV.

For those who missed it, Hill and model Sophie Hall found themselves in civil court this week after Hall claimed Hill shoved her during a backyard football lesson because he felt humiliated. The incident took place in June 2023, and Hall alleged that it forced her to undergo reconstructive surgery and required weekly physical therapy.

TYREEK HILL ACCUSED BY 250-POUND ONLYFANS MODEL OF BREAKING HER LEG, THEN GIVING HER A PIGGYBACK RIDE TO SEX

Hill said she instead tripped over a dog, which caused the fracture. Regardless, Hall then claimed that Hill gave her a piggyback to the bedroom to have sex.

Again, the NFL's offseason is undefeated.

Anyway, according to NBC6, the case was abruptly settled Friday when Hall agreed to dismiss her assault and battery claims and Hill agreed to settle her negligence claim.

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That's when Hill exited the courtroom and announced his intention to head to Orlando for some R&R at Disney.

Tyreek Hill settles with OnlyFans model

Just the perfect end to the perfect story. And by "perfect," I mean predictable. Just when you thought a civil suit involving backyard offensive line drills with an OnlyFans model couldn't get any better, Tyreek Hill drops the hammer and ends the whole thing by saying, "I'm going to Disney World."

EXTENT OF TYREEK HILL'S GRUESOME INJURY REVEALED, INCLUDING TORN KNEE LIGAMENTS: REPORTS

In a way, I'm bummed this court battle lasted just one day. I wanted to see what sort of legs this story really had, but Hill had other ideas. Probably smart on his part. The 32-year-old is a free agent after the Dolphins cut him in March, and is currently rehabbing from a season-ending knee injury last year.

The jury, picked Wednesday, was shown photos of Hall's X-rays during opening statements. Hall claims Hill had her come over to his house and do offensive line drills with him (as one does), and then instructed her to rush him. She pushed him backwards, and Hill then became "enraged."

In a 2024 deposition, Hall said Hill then gave her a piggyback ride into the bedroom for a day of sex after the incident. The towering OnlyFans star also said she stayed with Hill for several more days, and in another deposition downplayed the severity of what happened.

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"I wanted comfort, I felt very vulnerable in that moment. I was injured," Hall explained about sleeping in Hill’s bed.

Hill also allegedly sent Hall Instagram messages in May 2023, saying, among other things, that he's "been known to be a good stepdad."

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Again, I feel like we got shortchanged with this story, but whatever. It's all settled now, and we're off to bigger and better things.

Tyreek, meanwhile, is off to Disney.