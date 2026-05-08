Tyreek Hill accused by 250-pound OnlyFans model of breaking her leg, then giving her a piggyback ride to sex

Tyreek Hill is facing his toughest test yet — a 6-foot-1 OnlyFans model who claims he fractured her leg, and then gave her piggyback rides into the bedroom for an all-day sex romp.

Yeah, a lot to unpack there, I know. Let's dive in.

Hill, the star ex-Miami Dolphins receiver, sat in court Thursday as Sophie Hall, a 6-foot-1, 250-pound OnlyFans model, claimed he shoved her during a backyard football lesson because he felt humiliated. The incident took place in June 2023, and Hall alleges that it forced her to undergo reconstructive surgery and required weekly physical therapy.

Hall's lawyers said Thursday in a Broward courtroom that the case "is about an aggressive act," according to Local10.

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"What happened was Sophie Hall, this woman, moved him back," Hall's attorney, Jonathan Gdanski, said. "They giggled, they laughed. Before anything else, at the force that Sophie felt from Tyreek coming at her, she is in excruciating pain."

Tyreek Hill vs. Sophie Hall is an all-time matchup

Goodness gracious. Do we see now why the Miami Dolphins cut ties with Tyreek Hill? No, it wasn't just because of this. It was because of all of it. All the baggage that comes with Hill. The marina incident. The multiple incidents with his now-estranged wife. The infamous police incident before the season-opener in 2024. The quitting on his team in the final game of that season. All of it.

The Dolphins saw it for four years, and that, along with an untenable contract and a bad knee of his own, is the reason Hill is currently a free agent.

Hill, of course, has his own version of what happened on that summer day. His attorney claims Hall broke her leg on her own after tripping on her dog.

"As he goes around, she steps on the dog and goes down on her knee," defense attorney Rob Horwitz said in opening statements, according to the outlet.

The jury was shown photos of Hall's X-rays during opening statements. Hall claims Hill had her come over to his house and do offensive line drills with him (as one does), and then instructed her to rush him. She pushed him backwards, and Hill then became "enraged."

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In a 2024 deposition, Hall said Hill (5-foot-10) then gave her a piggyback ride into the bedroom for a day of sex after the incident. The towering OnlyFans star also said she stayed with Hill for several more days, and in another deposition downplayed the severity of what happened.

"I wanted comfort, I felt very vulnerable in that moment. I was injured," Hall explained about sleeping in Hill’s bed.

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Hill also allegedly sent Hall Instagram messages in May 2023, saying, among other things, that he's "been known to be a good step-dad."

What a court battle. Can't wait to see where this goes.