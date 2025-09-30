Extent of Tyreek Hill's gruesome injury revealed, including torn knee ligaments: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tyreek Hill suffered an ugly-looking injury on Monday night that will require surgery on Tuesday.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver needed to be carted off the field in the third quarter after his left leg buckled awkwardly as he was making a catch near the sideline. The ESPN broadcast showed a replay of the action that showed Hill's leg bent in a direction it shouldn’t have been, to put it simply.

Head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Hill dislocated his knee, but further reports on Tuesday said Hill tore multiple ligaments, including an ACL.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Both medical staffs for the Jets and Dolphins made their way quickly to Hill, who was put into an air cast and placed on the back of a cart. He was seen smiling almost out of disbelief as the Dolphins crowd at Hard Rock Stadium cheered for their speedy wide receiver, who acknowledged them as the cart drove into the tunnel.

Hill was trying to return to form after a dud last season when he recorded just 959 receiving yards. He entered Monday night with 15 receptions for 198 yards and a touchdown, but had six catches for 67 yards by the time he suffered the injury early in the third quarter. He was taken to a local hospital shortly afterward.

JA'MARR CHASE SOUNDS OFF ON BENGALS' EFFORT IN LOSS TO BRONCOS: 'YOU GOTTA WANT IT'

The 31-year-old's season is now over — his contract ends after the 2027 season.

Jaylen Waddle, Malik Washington and Darren Waller will have to step up in Hill's absence, the latter of whom certainly did on Monday with two touchdowns in Miami's 27-21 victory over the New York Jets.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was the first win of the season for the Dolphins, while Gang Green fell to 0-4.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.