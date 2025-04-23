Tyreek Hill's wife claims Dolphins star took their daughter without consent, emergency court filing says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Keeta Vaccaro, the wife of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, has alleged in an emergency court filing on April 17 that her husband disappeared for two nights after a dispute and took their infant daughter without the mother’s consent.

Fox News Digital obtained documents from Miami-Dade County Court, which indicate Vaccaro filed an emergency motion for temporary exclusive use of the couple’s martial resident as well as supervised time-sharing for Hill.

Vaccaro filed for divorce from Hill one day after their April 7 domestic dispute at their Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, home. Fox News Digital obtained the police report on that incident, which stated an "assault in progress" at Hill’s residence, where he, Vaccaro and her mother, Alesia Vaccaro, were all present.

The case was considered closed, but this court filing continues the interpersonal relationship problems between the two.

"The Husband’s objective is to demonstrate to the Wife that he can do whatever he wants, whenever he wants, and that she has no control, which is consistent with his behavior during the marriage," the emergency filing reads. "It is clear that the Husband will continue to act unilaterally and without regard for the Wife and child’s personal space and well-being if he is not constrained by a court order."

The emergency filing mentions Vaccaro filing for divorce on April 8, one day after the domestic dispute.

Vaccaro alleges Hill has also never cared for their daughter, Capri, since she was born.

"The Husband has never taken care of the baby, never bathed her, never changed a diaper, never dressed her and never put her to bed. He has never been alone with the baby. When the Wife expressed her concerns to him, he told her that he and his mother would ‘figure it out,’" the emergency filing read.

"The Husband has no sincere desire to spend time with the baby, to assume parental responsibilities for the baby or to be personally involved with the baby. The Husband’s track record for involvement as a parent is well-established as he has many, many children. His objective is coercion and control of the Wife."

The exact number is not confirmed, as several women have alleged Hill is the father to their children, but Hill has one child with Vaccaro while also having three kids with ex-fiancée Crystal Espinal.

The emergency filing also alleges that, after the April 7 altercation, Hill listed the Sunny Isles Beach condo for sale, "took the Wife’s car, and told her to get out."

"Then he started threatening to take the child," the filing adds. "The Husband also is trying to separate the Wife from her mother and sister, who are her support system. The Husband’s behavior when taken as a whole is evidence of an effort to coerce the Wife into abandoning her marital rights and leaving with nothing."

The filing also alleges Hill has a "next luxury apartment for himself."

The police report from the April 7 incident had Hill telling officers he had gotten back from offseason training when the argument broke out between him and his wife. He admitted to grabbing their baby while walking in and out on the balcony at the condo.

"I have the same rights as a father as her as a mother, and I can take my baby whenever I want," Tyreek said, according to the report.

