The timeline got a little too horny for LeBron James Friday night

Lakers star LeBron James has been the toast of the NBA lately.

Many fans on social media are lauding his accomplishment of dragging a bloated corpse of a roster to a 3-0 series lead at 41 years of age without Austin Reaves or Luka Doncic in the fold.

Some are even saying this cements the GOAT debate between LeBron and Michael Jordan.

That's pretty stupid, if you ask me. If your mind hasn't already been made up in terms of who the greatest basketball player of all time is, then being swayed by a first-round series win over a flawed Houston Rockets team just makes you easily influenced.

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Regardless, it seems like LeBron can do no wrong according to his legion of fans on social media, but Friday night, those same fans took their love for King James to the line and then jumped over it.

In their game against Houston, the Lakers needed overtime to take home the dub, but in that overtime period, James saved a ball from going out of bounds and then got a little too close to a fan sitting courtside.

Bizarre behavior, sure, but LeBron is known as a bit of a jokester, so no harm, no foul here.

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However, the reaction from his fans was where we officially lost the plot.

There's much more where that came from but it's way more vulgar and graphic than these examples (if you can even believe that).

They don't call them "Bronsexuals" for nothing, folks.

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I think this right here should recuse any LeBron fans from engaging in the GOAT debate from now until the end of time.

How can I expect you to be objective about how a player's accomplishments stack up to LeBron's when you can't go five minutes without fantasizing in graphic, sexual detail about him?

I know we didn't have social media back in the day, but could you imagine Jordan fans talking about drinking his sweat as he saved a ball from going out of bounds?

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

And at least MJ's sweat was Gatorade flavor.

You should be ashamed of yourselves if you partook in any LeBron James fan fiction following his public lap dance Friday night.

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This is a microcosm of how awful the NBA and its fans have gotten.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I have to go watch Bill Laimbeer and Rick Mahorn smack the piss out of Larry Bird in the restricted area to bleach my eyes of this atrocity.