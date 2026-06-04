Illinois coach Bret Bielema fires back at Notre Dame AD over recent remarks: 'just join a conference'

The future of college football has become a national issue, with everyone from college administrators, coaches, conference leadership, to President Donald Trump weighing in.

Earlier this week, legendary Alabama head coach Nick Saban gave his opinion, saying that NIL is going to create an endless arms race that would squeeze out smaller schools. Though failed to address the rapid increase in coaching and staff salaries, facilities, and the historical reality of which programs dominate the list of National Champions.

Another figure who spoke before Congress? Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua. Bevacqua spoke about several issues, but one concern he raised about the future of college football is the potential for what he described as a "super league" to develop in order to maximize media rights income.

"If you wanted to maximize media value around college football," he said. "I think you would take 24 to 30 teams, create unbelievably competitive scheduling where a team like Notre Dame would play Alabama, Georgia, Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan, and start to get a number that more closely resembles an NFL number."

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Well, another prominent college football voice saw those remarks, and didn't take too well to them. Particularly because of Notre Dame's unusual standing within the game.

"Some guys really like to talk about something that could happen and who they might play," said Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema in a post on X. "Actually it’s pretty easy just join a conference."

Bielema's disagreement with Bevacqua highlights an often unmentioned part of the college football realignment and consolidation debate: How does Notre Dame fit into this?

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The Irish have now negotiated a unique arrangement that guarantees them a spot in the College Football Playoff if they finish in the top 12 of the rankings. Clearly, that's not sitting too well with coaches forced to play full conference schedules. With that being the case, does it mean the Irish are predisposed to want things to remain how they are?

Notre Dame has its own television contract with NBC, giving them potentially significant financial advantages over other schools that share revenue within a conference. They can set, for the most part, their own schedules, leading to seasons like 2026 where they've all but guaranteed themselves a playoff spot. Obviously they have a large and well-heeled donor base willing and able to help with NIL. And their historic success and branding will always bring in top recruits.

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But if the Irish are allowed to operate as their own separate entity within college football, Bielema's point seems to be, why should we care what they think?

Just look at the differences in schedules for 2026. Illinois has conference games at Ohio State, against Oregon, Nebraska and Iowa. Per ESPN's SP+ preseason rankings, the Illini play the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the country this year. Iowa is No. 22, and Nebraska No. 37. They have seven games against teams in the top 50 in that list. Should they win enough games in conference, they would then play in the Big Ten Conference Championship Game against another likely top-5 opponent.

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Notre Dame, meanwhile, plays just one team in the top 10, No. 8 Miami, and has just four games against teams in the top 50. They have no conference championship game to worry about. Why shouldn't they join a conference, and be subject to the same restrictions and difficulties as other programs?

They don't join a conference because it's advantageous for them to remain independent. Which is likely why Bevacqua is concerned about the formation of "super leagues." An NFL-type model would mean more consolidation and less ability for the Irish to maintain their unique benefits. If Bret Bielema is representative of other big-name coaches, that mentality might be becoming a lot less popular.