Trump uses Jaxson Dart to make apparent point about biological men playing in women's sports

President Donald Trump invoked his new pal Jaxson Dart to make a point about biological males competing in girls' and women's sports.

In speaking to reporters on Thursday at the White House, Trump discussed his recent meeting with the New York Giants quarterback, which has since garnered backlash from Giants fans and even defensive lineman Abdul Carter.

"He's a big, strong guy, and I said, 'How do you think you'd do at women's sports?' And he said, 'Pretty good, sir.' He didn't know I was joking," Trump said.

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Trump then made his point about biological men in women's sports.

"He would have been the greatest athlete in the history of women's sports," Trump added.

Dart was invited to introduce Trump late last month in New York. However, after the backlash, he explained that he had a "unique opportunity" to introduce the president of the United States, and "the president position has always been a position that I've well respected, regardless of political affiliation, regardless of political party and, you know, my intentions were just that."

TRUMP SAYS KEEPING MALES OUT OF WOMEN'S SPORTS IS '90-10 ISSUE'

Dart added that he understands politics are "a sensitive matter" and that being the team's starting quarterback carries responsibility. Carter said on X that he thought a video of Dart and Trump was "AI," adding, "What are we doing man?"

Dart and Carter hugged it out after they spoke to the media about the ordeal.

"I mean, we just talked," Dart added. "You know, me and Abdul came here at the same time. We shared a lot of very similar experiences. We've experienced adversity through a season and had to have each other's backs and that's exactly what we continued to do today."

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"Stand on what you believe in. But it can't be a problem when I stand on what I believe in. That's all that matters to me. As long as we have that understanding, it's all good," Carter also said to reporters following the ordeal.

The Supreme Court is expected to rule on two key cases involving trans athletes in girls' and women's sports this month.