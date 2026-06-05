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Norway's World Cup Viking themed team photo is potentially the greatest team photo of all time

Photographer David Yarrow outfitted the squad with swords and shields as Norway qualifies for the first time in 28 years

By Jon Root OutKick
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US Men's National Team set for World Cup run Video

US Men's National Team set for World Cup run

Fox News chief correspondent Jonathan Hunt discusses the U.S. Men's National Team's preparation for the World Cup with Alex Freeman, the squad's youngest member, on 'America Reports.'

By the looks of it, Team Norway is headed to the United States for the World Cup as the warriors of old. As an ode to the Vikings of over a thousand years ago that made the trek across the Atlantic Ocean, the entire team was outfitted with gear that makes them look like they are fresh out of the 'Vikings' television show.

Erling Braut Haaland celebrating after scoring a goal during a soccer match at Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo

Erling Braut Haaland celebrates after scoring during the Nations League soccer match between Norway and Sweden at Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo on June 12, 2022. (Javad Parsa/NTB)

The photoshoot architect was well-known UK photographer David Yarrow. "I like to take people outside of how they’re normally photographed," Yarrow told The Athletic. "I knew it might get some criticism, but I wanted to play on that sense of journey that goes back to the Vikings, as if they’re setting sail for America."

Honestly, anyone criticizing this can kick rocks. 

Just look at Erling Haaland. The Manchester City striker looks almost as good as he does on the pitch. He’s decked out in classic Viking attire with sword and shield in hand.

Norway's Erling Haaland and Cyprus' Alex Gogic competing for the ball during a soccer match

Norway's Erling Haaland and Cyprus' Alex Gogic compete for the ball during the Euro 2024 Group A qualifying match at Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo on June 20, 2023. (Terje Pedersen/NTB via AP)

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"Norway is coming" the caption reads on the collaboration between the official Instagram handle of the Norway football team and Yarrow. And it’s been a long time coming at that. For the first time in 28 years, Norway has qualified for the World Cup, making it only the fourth time they have ever qualified for the prestigious tournament.

The funny thing is, when you compare this team photo to their Group I counterparts, France, you can see just how great this photoshoot really is. On one hand, Norway looks intimidating and creative, while France looks bland, boring, and quite frankly, awkward.

I mean, come on. What is happening here, Rayan Cherki? The Manchester City midfielder looks like he had one too many crepes. I honestly can’t believe this photo was released like this. They did Cherki wrong.

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This team photo is a stroke of genius, in my opinion. It may have topped Yarrow’s early-America photoshoot featuring the European Ryder Cup team with the caption, "From Broadway to Bethpage Black, New York was built on the backs of Europeans." It was a creative shot at the U.S., and though that loss still stings to this day, the photo is epic.

Norway will kick off their World Cup campaign against Iraq on June 16 at Foxborough, Mass.

Jon is a writer and content creator for OutKick

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