Norway's World Cup Viking themed team photo is potentially the greatest team photo of all time

By the looks of it, Team Norway is headed to the United States for the World Cup as the warriors of old. As an ode to the Vikings of over a thousand years ago that made the trek across the Atlantic Ocean, the entire team was outfitted with gear that makes them look like they are fresh out of the 'Vikings' television show.

The photoshoot architect was well-known UK photographer David Yarrow. "I like to take people outside of how they’re normally photographed," Yarrow told The Athletic . "I knew it might get some criticism, but I wanted to play on that sense of journey that goes back to the Vikings, as if they’re setting sail for America."

Honestly, anyone criticizing this can kick rocks.

Just look at Erling Haaland. The Manchester City striker looks almost as good as he does on the pitch. He’s decked out in classic Viking attire with sword and shield in hand.

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"Norway is coming" the caption reads on the collaboration between the official Instagram handle of the Norway football team and Yarrow. And it’s been a long time coming at that. For the first time in 28 years, Norway has qualified for the World Cup, making it only the fourth time they have ever qualified for the prestigious tournament.

The funny thing is, when you compare this team photo to their Group I counterparts, France, you can see just how great this photoshoot really is. On one hand, Norway looks intimidating and creative, while France looks bland, boring, and quite frankly, awkward.

I mean, come on. What is happening here, Rayan Cherki? The Manchester City midfielder looks like he had one too many crepes. I honestly can’t believe this photo was released like this. They did Cherki wrong.

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This team photo is a stroke of genius, in my opinion. It may have topped Yarrow’s early-America photoshoot featuring the European Ryder Cup team with the caption, "From Broadway to Bethpage Black, New York was built on the backs of Europeans." It was a creative shot at the U.S., and though that loss still stings to this day, the photo is epic.

Norway will kick off their World Cup campaign against Iraq on June 16 at Foxborough, Mass.