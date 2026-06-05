It only took a couple of days, but some tech bro has already ruined 82-0 internet game

It's easy to be cynical in today's day and age of unfettered access to technology.

The wonder and excitement of the early days of video games and computer programs have been sapped from us thanks to artificial intelligence and coding wizards peeling the curtain back a little too far.

One man said enough, and gifted every sports fan an online game that tried to answer the age-old question: which starting five of NBA players across all time would go a perfect 82-0 during the regular season.

The game is weaponized fun and has gripped the internet completely, as fans all over social media have posted their best 82-0 team combinations while lamenting the ones who don't land them a perfect record.

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Many started to speculate what the criteria were for a perfect team as it pertains to the game, though.

In the same way that kids wonder how their video game works, fans were often bewildered when a starting five of LeBron, Jordan, Kobe, Bird and Moses Malone didn't net them an 82-0 record.

Most of us chalked it up to witchcraft or something and went about our days, but one account on X decided to use the old standby of AI and take all the mystery out of the game entirely.

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"I reverse engineered," is basically the new "I asked Grok," and both are equally annoying in their own unique ways.

Here we were, having a grand old time putting our ball knowledge to the test and living in the moment, and this "anirudh" has to come along with his spreadsheets and algorithms and ruin all the fun for the rest of us.

Judging by his X profile banner photo, it looks like he lives in San Francisco, too.

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Because of course he does! Classic tech bro.

Analytics has taken a lot of the fun out of modern basketball these days anyway, so leave it to some nerd to also take the fun out of a hypothetical basketball game as well.

And if you think I'm the only "old man yelling at cloud" here, think again.

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Check out all the angry X users getting mad at Mr. Silicon Valley Spreadsheet for sucking the fun out of our beloved internet game.

The whole fun of this new game was figuring out what combinations worked best on your own, something anirudh clearly doesn't understand.

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This would be like if you had a Pokémon Red Version Game Boy cartridge on the playground when you were six years old and some other kid showed you the debug and coding menus.

"And this right here says that if you use flamethrower on a grass type, the code tells the game to apply super effective damage snort snort."

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Doesn't sound so cool, does it?

The next time someone comes out with a unique and whimsical idea for an internet game that captivates an entire subset of social media, can the nerds wait at least a month before they deconstruct the whole thing before our very eyes?