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Aaron Rodgers is training but Steelers voluntary minicamp without certainty about QB

GM Omar Khan says 'nothing's changed' even though club expected an answer by this week's NFL draft

By Armando Salguero OutKick
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Expectations for Aaron Rodgers with the Steelers? | The Herd Video

Expectations for Aaron Rodgers with the Steelers? | The Herd

Colin Cowherd discusses the expectations for Aaron Rodgers with the Pittsburgh Steelers and why Rodgers said signing for them was

Aaron Rodgers, still deciding whether he’ll play in the 2026 season, has been working out to stay in shape likely in preparation for the season, per a source, and that seems like good news for the Pittsburgh Steelers because the NFL team is holding a spot for him as their starting quarterback.

But here’s the sobering news for the club: Rodgers, who has been speaking regularly with Steelers coach Mike McCarthy, has not yet definitively committed to playing in 2026 for the Steelers.

Or anyone else.

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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers running off the field at Acrisure Stadium

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) runs off the field after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium on Dec. 15, 2025. (Charles LeClaire/Imagn Images)

Khan: Communication continues

"We’ve had some great communication with Aaron and nothing’s changed, but it’s always positive and good," General manager Omar Khan said Monday. "I said this to you guys in March when we met, he knows how we feel about him and we know how he feels about us."

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Now searching for that sentence in which Khan says Rodgers is definitely playing for the Steelers ....

Nope, not there.

The best way to describe the affinity each party "feels" currently is a long-distance romance because Rodgers has been traveling and not in Pittsburgh, while the Steelers on Monday opened a voluntary minicamp where Rodgers was not present.

Second-year quarterback Will Howard was expected to take a majority of the first-team repetitions with the offense during the camp that runs until Wednesday.

And suddenly the excitement that Rodgers would possibly make his commitment to the Steelers at the NFL draft, which is being held in Pittsburgh starting on Thursday evening, is losing steam.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy speaking at a press conference with owner Art Rooney II listening

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy (right) speaks at a press conference introducing him as the next head coach of the Steelers as owner Art Rooney II (left) listens in at PNC Champions Club at Acrisure Stadium on Jan. 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Charles LeClaire/Imagn Images)

Rooney Expected Decision By Now

It should be noted it was the Steelers who led everyone to believe a Rodgers decision could be made by this week. Club owner Art Rooney II told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette at the NFL annual meetings that he expected certainty by now.

Steelers ownership hopes for clarity on Aaron Rodgers’ future 'in the next month or so'

"I expect we’ll get an answer before the draft," Rooney said.

Khan, noting that Rodgers took until June to certify his decision to play the 2025 season for the Steelers, said at the NFL Combine in February that the process would not be so drawn out this year.

"I think neither side wants to have this drag on like it did last year," Khan said.

And yet, here we are.

Rodgers, by the way, has two choices to pick from:

Play for the Steelers.

Or retire.

There is no option C because the only NFL team that hasn’t already made other plans for its starting quarterback job is the Arizona Cardinals and joining a rebuilding program wouldn't be enticing to Rodgers.

Quarterback Ty Simpson of Alabama Crimson Tide passing football during game

Quarterback Ty Simpson of the Alabama Crimson Tide passes during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 11, 2025 in Columbia, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Ty Simpson An Option? 

It is possible, depending on what Steelers talent evaluators and Khan decided, that the Steelers take a hard look at drafting Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson.

Simpson is the only QB prospect not named Fernando Mendoza with a serious hope of being selected in the first round. So it might be smart for the Steelers to take that long look at him as an investment with their No. 21 overall selection, regardless of whether they have Rodgers or not.

If Rodgers takes the off ramp on playing and retires in the next couple of days, the Steelers might want a player such as Simpson as a possible addition to their quarterback room.

Even if Rodgers tells the Steelers he's coming back, it might behoove the club to still consider Simpson in the draft because Rodgers is 42 years old and will turn 43 during the season.

Khan said the club’s decision on a quarterback in the draft will have nothing to do with Rodgers.

"Yeah, we will evaluate it," Khan said. "That doesn’t change our evaluation process. We’re still putting the guys up (on the draft board), where they need to be, and, you know, we’ll just see how it shakes out."

Armando Salguero is OutKick's Senior NFL Writer.

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