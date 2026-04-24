Shocker! Kyle Brandt-Seth Rollins on-set spat was staged

For those of you who aren't sickos like the rest of us and didn't pay attention to every piece of pre-draft media that came your way, there was a little bit of a tiff on the set of Good Morning Football at the site of the NFL Draft Thursday morning.

Host Kyle Brandt and WWE superstar Seth Rollins were discussing the differences between being a professional wrestler at age 39 and an NFL player at 42, and things got a little heated.

Rollins stormed off the set, leaving Brandt and the rest of his co-hosts stunned, with the latter begging the former to return and finish his segment.

Social media caught wind of this and it blew up into a full-on feud between Brandt and Rollins.

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Or, at least, that's what they wanted you to think, because on Friday morning following the first round of the NFL Draft, the two supposed enemies shared the GMFB stage in Pittsburgh and had a nice, hearty chuckle about the whole incident.

Apparently, the whole thing was staged, and only a few people in addition to Rollins and Brandt knew about it, so much so that even the production team was in the dark about the two of them essentially cutting a promo on live television.

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Shock and awe! Who could have seen this coming?

Well, apparently, a lot of people, because several of the comments under the original video on X claim that the two of them are doing a bit, and this was before anyone else knew it was a work between the host and wrestler.

Okay, we get it! You guys are so much smarter than everyone else on the internet.

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In fairness to them, it's easier to just assume everything is either staged or AI these days, so it was probably prudent to just say it's fake and play the odds.

Hell, everyone still thinks the Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars slap was staged.

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Plus, Kyle Brandt is a former reality star, so if anyone was going to pull off something like this, it would be him.

Well played, gentlemen.