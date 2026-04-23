WWE star Seth Rollins storms off NFL Network set after Kyle Brandt razzing

WWE star Seth Rollins has had a tough week.

He lost his WrestleMania 42 match against Gunther after a brutal ambush from Bron Breakker, and on "Monday Night Raw," Breakker ambushed him again. It has been rough for "The Visionary" and on Thursday he didn’t appear to be in the mood for any teasing.

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Rollins was a guest on "Good Morning Football" ahead of Thursday night’s NFL Draft.

NFL Network host Kyle Brandt began to needle Rollins about which is more difficult, "Performing at 39 or playing in the NFL at 42?" Brandt was adamant that seventh-round draft picks going into the league can "go off the top rope."

Rollins was perplexed.

"By the way, half the roster, Seth, is in their late 30s, early 40s. NFL at 42 is like Ric Flair in his bleepin’ 60s. We’re talking about a real sport, not predetermined. Big-time hits, 22 people," Brandt said. "I figured out what it is with Seth. I just figured it out.

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"You’re a little nervous because it’s Night 1 of the draft and you know that next year you’ll be Night 1 only at WrestleMania. And there’s a symmetry there for you and I think I finally tapped into it.

Rollins was flabbergasted.

"You know what? You’re right. I don’t really appreciate it," he said.

Rollins got up and tossed the "Terrible Towel" at Brandt and walked off the set.

The former champion has been a part of NFL coverage over the last few years on the NFL Network and Netflix. Rollins is a massive Chicago Bears fan.

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Brandt appeared to be welcoming before Rollins’ appearance on the show. But it seemed clear he struck a chord with the WWE star.