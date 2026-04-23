Sherrone Moore accuser Paige Shiver speaks out in new interview: he 'had complete control over me'

In a 2025 college football season full of surprises, nothing was more shocking than the rapid end to Sherrone Moore’s tenure as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines.

In a stunning turn of events, news broke that Moore had allegedly been carrying on an inappropriate relationship with an athletic department employee. After the relationship came to light and Moore was fired, he then allegedly broke into that employee’s house and threatened to kill himself.

In March, Moore pleaded no-contest to two misdemeanor charges. In mid-April, he was sentenced to 18 months of probation and fined just over $1,000.

That Michigan employee, Paige Shiver, is now speaking out about her relationship with Moore, and how she felt he "used" influence over her.

Paige Shiver opens up in new interview

Shiver joins "Good Morning America" for an interview airing on Friday, but in a preview of the conversation, alleges that Moore had "complete control" over her, which he "used" against her.

In the clip, ABC’s Linsey Davis asks, "You alleged that you faced years of harassment, manipulation and exploitation at the hands of Sherrone Moore. How so?"

"I mean, gosh, here's a man that had complete control over me," Shiver responded. "Over my emotions, over my career. And he knew that and he used it against me. Every time I tried to pull away, every time I tried to get out of even Michigan, he always had a story, always had a way to pull me in and make me feel that I couldn't leave him because he was so miserable without me."

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Shiver’s allegations in this portion of the interview highlight the inherent dangers of relationships between someone in Moore’s position and someone in Shiver’s position.

He was one of the most powerful figures in college football, she was his assistant, and that imbalance can create consequences for both. She felt emotionally manipulated by someone who had power over her career, and he was at risk of his career and personal life blowing up if she ever went to the university or to the press.

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That’s exactly what happened. Shiver was unhappy when Moore’s sentence was handed out, saying in a statement that, "The criminal acts he committed were extremely frightening and violent. He broke into my apartment, crying, yelling, enraged and came at me with knives. I was threatened, and I feared for my life."

Michigan will start the 2026 season at home against Western Michigan under Moore’s replacement at head coach, Kyle Whittingham.