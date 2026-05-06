San Francisco Giants honor Willie Mays with highway designation on what would have been his 95th birthday

The San Francisco Giants announced a fitting tribute to one of the best players in the history of Major League Baseball on Wednesday afternoon.

Willie Mays, the legendary center fielder and Hall of Famer, would have turned 95 on Wednesday. And the Giants, in conjunction with Mays’ Say Hey Foundation, along with several other sponsoring parties, will be designating a portion of a local freeway as the Willie Mays Highway.

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This designation will cover a portion of Interstate 80 where the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge reaches the city near Oracle Park, the Giants' home stadium. Signs on I-80 have already been installed with the new designation, a way for Mays to become a permanent part of the San Francisco Bay Area and his home franchise.

Giants personnel spoke about the honor and what it meant to have a "reminder" of his infectious spirit and personality next to the stadium.

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"What an incredibly special way to honor Willie’s legacy," said Larry Baer, Giants president and CEO according to MLB.com "For generations, this portion of I-80 on the Bay Bridge has carried Giants fans into San Francisco, and now it will forever carry Willie’s name—a lasting reminder of the joy and inspiration he brought to this city. It is also fitting that this same span of the bridge is named after former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown Jr., two great San Franciscans."

Mays came to the Bay with the Giants in 1958, and has a list of accomplishments to rival any other player in MLB history. A 24-time All-Star, two-time MVP, 12-time Gold Glove winner and 660 home runs, the sixth-highest number by an individual player.

Jeff Idelson, the executive director of the Say Hey Foundation, also issued a statement celebrating the announcement.

"Wille was more than a baseball great, he was a part of the fabric that helped define San Francisco culture for more than a half century," said Idelson. "Not only is this a fitting way to recognize his lasting contribution to the community, but it furthers Willie’s legacy as a national icon."

One of the state senators who introduced the bill paving the way for this designation was Bill Dodd from nearby Napa, who also added, "I cannot think of anyone better to welcome people traveling across the Bay Bridge to San Francisco than Willie Mays. He was an inspiration to so many of us growing up. I was so pleased to have had a part in making this happen."

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The combination of speed, power, defense and joy Mays played the game with is incredibly rare, which is why his legacy is still viewed with such importance today, nearly 53 years after he retired. Hopefully, the next generation of baseball fans will stay familiar with his career thanks to this reminder.