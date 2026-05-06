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San Francisco Giants honor Willie Mays with highway designation on what would have been his 95th birthday

The legendary Hall of Famer's name now marks a stretch of I-80 where the Bay Bridge meets San Francisco

By Ian Miller OutKick
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The San Francisco Giants announced a fitting tribute to one of the best players in the history of Major League Baseball on Wednesday afternoon. 

Willie Mays, the legendary center fielder and Hall of Famer, would have turned 95 on Wednesday. And the Giants, in conjunction with Mays’ Say Hey Foundation, along with several other sponsoring parties, will be designating a portion of a local freeway as the Willie Mays Highway. 

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Hall of Famer Willie Mays tipping his cap during baseball game introductions

Hall of Famer Willie Mays tips his cap during introductions for Game 1 of the World Series between the San Francisco Giants and the Detroit Tigers in San Francisco on Oct. 24, 2012. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee/AP)

This designation will cover a portion of Interstate 80 where the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge reaches the city near Oracle Park, the Giants' home stadium. Signs on I-80 have already been installed with the new designation, a way for Mays to become a permanent part of the San Francisco Bay Area and his home franchise. 

Giants personnel spoke about the honor and what it meant to have a "reminder" of his infectious spirit and personality next to the stadium.

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"What an incredibly special way to honor Willie’s legacy," said Larry Baer, Giants president and CEO according to MLB.com "For generations, this portion of I-80 on the Bay Bridge has carried Giants fans into San Francisco, and now it will forever carry Willie’s name—a lasting reminder of the joy and inspiration he brought to this city. It is also fitting that this same span of the bridge is named after former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown Jr., two great San Franciscans."

San Francisco Giants' Orlando Cepeda and Willie Mays standing at the Polo Grounds in New York

San Francisco Giants players Orlando Cepeda and Willie Mays stand at the Polo Grounds in New York on Sept. 11, 1963, during a game against the New York Mets. (Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images)

Mays came to the Bay with the Giants in 1958, and has a list of accomplishments to rival any other player in MLB history. A 24-time All-Star, two-time MVP, 12-time Gold Glove winner and 660 home runs, the sixth-highest number by an individual player.

Jeff Idelson, the executive director of the Say Hey Foundation, also issued a statement celebrating the announcement.

"Wille was more than a baseball great, he was a part of the fabric that helped define San Francisco culture for more than a half century," said Idelson. "Not only is this a fitting way to recognize his lasting contribution to the community, but it furthers Willie’s legacy as a national icon."

Willie Mays standing next to a World Series trophy at PS 46 in Harlem

Willie Mays visits PS 46 in Harlem, next to the site of the former Polo Grounds where the New York Giants played before moving to San Francisco in 1958, on Jan. 21, 2011, in New York City. (Michael Nagle/Getty Images)

One of the state senators who introduced the bill paving the way for this designation was Bill Dodd from nearby Napa, who also added, "I cannot think of anyone better to welcome people traveling across the Bay Bridge to San Francisco than Willie Mays. He was an inspiration to so many of us growing up. I was so pleased to have had a part in making this happen."

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The combination of speed, power, defense and joy Mays played the game with is incredibly rare, which is why his legacy is still viewed with such importance today, nearly 53 years after he retired. Hopefully, the next generation of baseball fans will stay familiar with his career thanks to this reminder.

Ian Miller is a writer at OutKick. 

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