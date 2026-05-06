PGA TOUR returns to Quail Hollow: Best bets, "One-And-Done" pick for 2026 Truist Championship

You never know when or what the tournament will be called, but you know there will be a PGA TOUR event at Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. This year, the Truist Championship returns to Quail Hollow.

Formerly sponsored by another bank, Wells Fargo, the Truist was relocated to the Philadelphia Cricket Club because Quail Hollow hosted the 2025 PGA Championship. This tournament was also relocated in 2017 for the PGA Championship and in 2022 for the Presidents Cup.

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Make sense? Ok, cool, because it gets more confusing.

Sepp Straka won the 2025 Truist, but Scottie Scheffler is the reigning Quail Hollow champion after winning last year's PGA Championship. However, Scheffler usually skips this tournament, unless it's hosting a major, and he isn't in this week's field.

Now that you're up to speed on the course and event history, let's discuss actually gambling on this thing. From here on out, I'm only giving you bets and analysis.

My plan of attack is to allocate 2.46 units (u) on outrights to profit 20u for each pick and another 3u on top-10s/20s with ties. Here are my horses for the course and One-And-Done pick for Quail Hollow.

2026 Truist Championship Betting Card

The following odds are based on my previous bets on the golfers listed below. Subject to change.

Xander Schauffele +1125 at DraftKings (1.78u) and Top-10 with ties +109 at Kalshi (1u)

J.J. Spaun +5400 (0.37u) and top-20 with ties +152 (1u), both at Kalshi

Harris English +6800 (0.29u) at Kalshi

Brian Campbell +93059 (0.02u) at Kalshi

Corey Conners top-20 with ties +217 (1u) at Kalshi

Xander Schauffele

This is a happy place for Xander, who has finished as the runner-up the last two times this tournament has been held at Quail Hollow. Schauffele was T28 at the 2025 PGA Championship but gained strokes in every stat besides approach.

That said, Xander has been flushing it lately. He's gained strokes ball-striking (driving and approach) in eight consecutive starts, which includes four signature events, THE PLAYERS Championship and The Masters.

Schauffele has four top-10 finishes in his last six tournaments: T7 at The Genesis Invitational, third at THE PLAYERS, T4 at the Valspar Championship, and T9 at The Masters. Yeah, his price is short, but Xander is due for a win and this is the spot.

J.J. Spaun

Quail Hollow isn’t a good course fit for Spaun because it’s long and he doesn’t hit the ball far off the tee. But neither was Oakmont Country Club, where Spaun won last year’s U.S. Open.

More importantly, Spaun enters the Truist in good form. He has gained strokes ball-striking in seven consecutive starts, including THE PLAYERS Championship, his Valero Texas Open win, The Masters and back-to-back signature events.

Over the last 24 rounds, Spaun is fifth in this field for scoring opportunities from inside 15 feet on approach shots from 175-200 yards and ninth from 200+ yards, according to Betsperts Golf.

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Lastly, he has gained strokes ball-striking and putting in all three starts at Quail Hollow: T18 at the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship, T27 at the 2023 Wells Fargo and T37 at last year’s PGA Championship.

Harris English

He’s made the cut in all seven appearances at Quail Hollow, with a T17 in 2016, a T3 at the 2023 Wells Fargo and a T2 at the 2025 PGA Championship.

Quail Hollow has tough green complexes and English has gained strokes chipping in four of his appearances there and with his putter in six straight.

In fact, English is one of the best putters on TOUR. He lost strokes on the greens at the Cadillac Championship last week, but he gained strokes with his putter in the eight starts before that.

Also, English plays well at long, difficult courses. He ranks fifth in this field for total strokes gained at comp courses to Quail Hollow over the last 50 rounds, per Betsperts Golf. This includes the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open win at Torrey Pines, which is similar to Quail Hollow.

Brian Campbell

Will Campbell win the Truist? Absolutely not. But he won twice last season, at two driver-heavy events, no less. Campbell is accurate off the tee and a solid putter. I mean, what other analysis do I need for a 931-to-1 long shot?

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A $4.33 bet pays out a little more than $4,000. I spend more money on dumber things all the time. My mother’s iCloud storage costs roughly $4 per month, and neither she nor I know what she uses it for or how to cancel the payment.

Corey Conners

This is a "vibes"/course history bet that will probably lose. Canadian golfers always choke when I have money on them and Conners only has two top-20 finishes this year (THE PLAYERS and Valspar).

Yet, Conners has gained at least 5.25 strokes ball-striking in his last five visits to Quail Hollow, averaging +7.58 per tournament. He has three consecutive top-20 finishes at Quail Hollow: T8 at the 2023 Wells Fargo, T13 at the 2024 Wells Fargo and T19 at the 2025 PGA Championship.

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2026 Truist Championship 'One-And-Done' Pick: Rory McIlroy

2026 Mayo Cup Season Standings: 4,281st with $3,097,475

I don't have much of a choice but to burn Rory here. I already used the next two guys on the betting board: Schauffele (The Masters) and Cameron Young (The Genesis), and the third-betting choice, Matt Fitzpatrick, always sucks when I bet him.

Fortunately, this is a good spot to take McIlroy. I used him when he won this event the last time it was held at Quail Hollow in 2024, which was Rory's fourth win here. McIlroy pretty much owns this place.

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