Olympic pole vaulter, and noted twerker, Alysha Newman announces she's landed a Victoria's Secret audition

Canadian pole vaulter and Olympic bronze medalist Alysha Newman's future in track and field is currently unknown. She was recently banned for 20 months from competing due to missed drug tests.

Despite the punishment for being unavailable for unannounced drug tests three times in a 12-month period and speculation that she's called it quits, the 31-year-old hasn’t made an announcement about retiring.

The content creator, who went viral for her twerking celebration at the Paris Olympics in 2024, did have another announcement to make on Tuesday afternoon. She's landed a Victoria's Secret audition.

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In the video, Alysha shared a portion of the invitation she received from the iconic brand to attend an in-person casting with a "chance to walk in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026" on the line.

This isn’t some sort of wild swing for the fences by the talented pole vaulter. She's more than dabbled in modeling while competing at the highest levels in track and field.

She's worked with brands, she's done the Instagram and OnlyFans content, and who could forget her taking her top off for Maxim after going viral at the Olympics? Someone had to cover it.

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This is the latest example of what Alysha posted back in March when she shared some new black-and-white headshots from Los Angeles. She wrote in the caption, "We didn’t come to LA to play… New headshots."

I'm assuming all of this is part of not coming to Los Angeles to play. The plan before packing up and heading out West had to be to land auditions just like this Victoria's Secret one.

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She's modeled before, she's competed against the best of the best in pole vaulting, all it looks like she wants is an opportunity. She has until August 2027 to figure out if she's truly finished with her track and field career.

That's when her suspension will expire. She was handed 20 months instead of the standard two years for whereabouts failures because the Athletics Integrity Unit accepted that she decided to end her career.

I think you know that the OutKick Culture Department wishes Alysha Newman the best of luck as she attempts to land a spot in this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.