U of Washington women's soccer team played a high school boys squad, and you'll never guess who won

The argument that men belong in women's sports took another shocking blow last week when the University of Washington's women's soccer team had a match against a men's team.

Well, not a men's team, per se. It was an under-14 boys soccer team.

Surely, the Division I power-conference team full of grown college women was able to easily dispatch a team filled with barely pubescent boys who don't even have their learners' permits, right?

Uh oh! That's not a good look.

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To be clear, the Washington Huskies women's soccer team isn't some also-ran either.

This is a team that is fresh off a Big Ten Tournament win and made it all the way to the Elite Eight last season.

And they lost to a team of boys.

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To be clear, there's a reason the Huskies decided to schedule this game, too.

Practicing against men, obviously, makes the games against other women's teams seem easy. It's like setting a pitching machine to 100 mph when you know the pitcher you're set to face tops out at 90.

If you're shocked by this result, you're either way too far down the rabbit hole of trans indoctrination and gender equality in sports, or you just haven't been paying attention, because we've seen something even more egregious happen on the pitch before.

If you'll recall, the U-15 FC Dallas boys team absolutely pummeled the U.S. Women's National Team by a score of 5-2 back in 2017 as it was fresh off a Women's World Cup win two years prior.

There was also the time the Swiss Women's National Team lost to a U-15 boys team by a score of 7-1.

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Many such cases.

If you are still banging the drum that men and women, on the whole, are equal when it comes to competitive sports, then your head is buried so far in the sand that it's going to take a backhoe to get you out.

It isn't contained solely to soccer, but we keep seeing these matches happen, and they're giving us a reference point for biological males competing in a female sport.

And the results speak for themselves.

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Pushing the idea that men of any kind belong (especially biological men identifying as trans women) in women's sports is asinine, and it's causing more harm to women in the process.

If you think a team full of boys dominating a college or even professional women's soccer team is bad, how about when they start letting biological men pound the crap out of women in combat sports?

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It sounds like a slippery slope until we are already halfway down the mountain with no way back up.

Let this be yet another lesson: end the trans madness and nip it in the bud.