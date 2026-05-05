Dabo Swinney gets candid about past expectations, transfer portal hesitancy

Dabo Swinney is a coaching legend.

His credentials alone should have him earmarked for the College Football Hall of Fame the minute he's eligible: two national championships, nine ACC titles, and three Coach of the Year awards to his name.

But if you ask Clemson fans what they thought about their current head coach, they probably wouldn't even mention his past accolades.

College football is a "what have you done for me lately" kind of sport, and as of late, Swinney hasn't done much of note.

CLEMSON'S DABO SWINNEY STILL HOT UNDER THE COLLAR OVER OFFICIATING, SAYS REFS NEED TO BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE

No one understands that better than Swinney himself.

"We didn't handle the expectations well," Swinney said to Greg McElroy on his podcast earlier this week, "So this year, we have to handle the negativity."

Swinney is hoping his Tigers can use 2025 as fuel for a bounce back year, but it won't be easy.

Clemson starts right out of the chute with a game against LSU in Baton Rouge.

A month after that, the Tigers will welcome the Miami Hurricanes to town, and they are now the big dogs of the ACC, a title Clemson used to hold annually.

To Swinney, the roadmap to a bounce back year is there.

He points to the 2010 season, when the Tigers lost a slew of close games and dealt with an injury to star QB Kyle Parker before rebounding in 2011, his first ACC Championship-winning season.

But why have the Tigers fallen so far? A lot of critics will point to Swinney's reticence towards NIL and using the transfer portal, something he acknowledged while with McElroy.

He calls the portal a "resource, not a source," while arguing many portal entries are "pushed in there."

On NIL, Swinney clarified his position on money vs. culture.

"Well, to me it's always culture," Swinney explains, "culture triumphs everything."

When it comes down to a fast fix, Swinney won't take the easy way out.

"I've always felt like 'what's best for the longterm?' I think that's a mistake that people make in life, it's a mistake people make in business, it's a mistake I've seen a lot of football people make."

And he won't sacrifice his culture for a quick fix, either.

"I'm not going to pay a high school kid more than Sammy Brown," Swinney exclaimed, "that makes no sense!"

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He understands the stakes and what could be on the line if Clemson has another bad start to the season, and while it is noble that Swinney won't budge much on his stance, his rigidity could cost him his job after 2026.

It sounds like he is at peace with that fact, though that probably won't quell the frayed nerves of Tigers fans everywhere.

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Regardless of what comes of 2026, Swinney isn't changing his methods for anyone.

Whether he makes it to 2027 remains to be seen, but in this age of "adapt or die," Swinney is clearly marching to the beat of his own drum.