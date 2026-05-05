Cameron Young's Trump comments after PGA Tour victory were non-political, which is what most of us want

If there is one certainty in today's world, it is that if something can be made political, it will be made political.

No matter the circumstances, the tone, or how basic a comment may be, the person and the words they choose to say are tossed into the political blender and either accepted or rejected by the masses on either side of the aisle.

This even applies to entirely mundane and normal comments professional athletes make minutes after they accomplish something, and Cameron Young's answer to a question following his win at the Cadillac Championship is just the latest example.

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With the PGA Tour signature event being contested at Trump National Doral, the politicization of the tournament was inevitable. The Tour has a long history of holding a tournament at Doral, but 2026 marked its return to the Blue Monster course for the first time in a decade.

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President Donald Trump, who purchased the property in 2012, was on site to see Young close out his six-shot victory. The two shared a very brief moment together, which Young was understandably asked about during his post-victory news conference.

"He was just very complimentary, the way that he – you know, I’ve been fortunate to meet him before, and that’s especially with us golfers, it’s something he loves, and I think appreciates how good everybody is on the PGA Tour," Young said of the president. "So really just hugely complementary, and I, of course, thanked him for hosting us and that was about it."

But Young wasn't done.

"It’s very unique," the three-time winner on the Tour continued. "He’s nothing if not a very, very interesting man. He’s very powerful, and it’s an honor to get to play in front of him. Hugely grateful to him and his family and his organization that has these beautiful properties and allows us to come and play great golf tournaments on them. This is a special place and great championship golf course, I’m thankful to have it back in the schedule."

Nothing, outside of Young voicing basic respect for the position of president, is political about his answer. The President of the United States is very powerful, and any respectful American would agree that getting to play in front of the president is an honor.

Yet, Young's words were interpreted and then shared across social media with a desired political connotation, exactly as you would predict them to be.

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Trump supporters took Young's comments and saw them as a ringing endorsement while handing him the unofficial title of the MAGA golfer. On the opposite side, you had the Trump critics calling out Young for saying something that could be perceived as a compliment to the president and the country as a whole.

I myself even got a heavy dose from both sides after sharing a very much tongue-in-cheek post on X about how 'Cameron Young is America.'

The truth of the matter is that we do not know anything at all about Young's political beliefs, and that's not a bad thing.

People will make assumptions about where lands on the political spectrum given that he is a Catholic who enjoys spending time with his family. Putting Young into a political box based solely on his comments following his win at Trump National is jumping to a woefully under-informed conclusion and just another example of playing the everything-is-political game most are incredibly tired of.

Maybe the most important point involving Young's comments and the reaction to them is that this is exactly how it should be. Or at the very least, how the majority of folks want it to be.

The typical person, the typical sports fan, does not care about an athlete's politics.

It may not seem like the case given that, as noted earlier, everything that can be politicized is politicized these days. That still doesn't mean that everyday person cares.

While plenty of high-profile athletes have voluntarily done cannonballs into political conversations or jumped in with their opinions on certain political topics, that is not what happened here.

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All Cameron Young did was share that President Trump is a supporter of the sport he plays for a living, voice respect for the United States and the position of the president, and thanked the host of the tournament he won.

Young may not see or hear too much appreciation for his non-political comments as both sides fight to define what he really meant, but he handled the unique situation perfectly.