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Jon Rahm reaches agreement with DP World Tour, triggering major speculation about a LIV Golf exit

Rahm says both sides made concessions, with LIV's future beyond 2026 entirely up in the air

By Mark Harris OutKick
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It cost him, literally, but Jon Rahm has reached an agreement with the DP World Tour that will allow the two-time major champion to compete on the European golf circuit this season.

In March, this was an outcome that felt quite distant, with the Spaniard claiming that the DP World Tour was "extorting players" who wanted to play on the circuit and return from LIV. With the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) pulling its funding of LIV, that undoubtedly changed the perspective for both Rahm and the execs of the tour.

"There's no longer a standoff. We were able to reach an agreement. There was some concessions on both sides. I offered some; they extended an olive branch," Rahm said, when asked about the standoff with the DP World Tour ahead of this week's LIV event in Virginia. "Obviously, we've reached an agreement. That will not be a stress anymore."

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Jon Rahm of Spain gestures during the Open de España presented by Madrid, R4 Final, golf tournament of DP World Tour at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid on October 12, 2025, in Madrid, Spain. (Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images) (Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images)

The DP World Tour released a statement on Tuesday confirming the news of its agreement with Rahm, noting it included "payments of all outstanding fines accrued from 2024 to date." While exact details of the agreement may never be disclosed in full, it appears to be a similar deal that eight other LIV golfers agreed to back in February to regain access to playing in DP World Tour events.

It is believed that Rahm accrued fines of up to $3 million for playing conflicting events on LIV after signing on with the league ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Jon Rahm of Spain acknowledges the crowd on the 18th green at Royal Portrush Golf Club

Jon Rahm of Spain acknowledges the crowd on the 18th green during day one of the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland, on July 17, 2025. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

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This now leads us to the question of what this agreement means for Rahm's future with LIV Golf, with the circuit's future beyond 2026 entirely up in the air.

When asked about where things stand in terms of his future with LIV, Rahm alluded to his lengthy contract, but chose to use an interesting phrase.

"As of right now, I have several years on my contract left, and I'm pretty sure they did a pretty good job when they drafted that," Rahm explained. "So I don't see many ways out, and as of right now, I'm not really thinking about it since we still have a season to play and majors to compete for. So it's not something I want to think about just yet."

Jon Rahm waving after making a putt on the fifth hole at Quail Hollow Club

Jon Rahm of Spain waves after making a putt on the fifth hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., on May 18, 2025. (George Walker IV/AP)

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Admitting that you "don't see many ways out" of your multi-year contract with LIV's future past this current season being nothing but an enormous question mark, likely wasn't the vote of confidence LIV CEO Scott O'Neil was looking for.

Rahm coming to terms with the DP World Tour certainly feels like him cracking the door open for a potential LIV exit. That exit would be made easier if LIV doesn't exist in the new year, but for now, he is under contract with an entity that has reportedly paid him well over $100 million.

Mark Harris is a writer for OutKick.

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