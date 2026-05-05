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Busch Stadium stabbing leaves contractor dead after altercation during overnight cleanup, police say

Cardinals call the early Monday morning incident an "isolated altercation" between two on-site contracted individuals

By Joe Kinsey OutKick
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One person is dead after an early Monday morning stabbing at Busch Stadium during an altercation between two third-party contractors who were reportedly cleaning up after Sunday's Dodgers-Cardinals game.

According to St. Louis police, just after 2:40 a.m., they were dispatched to a call for a "cutting" incident at the ballpark.

Upon arriving on the scene, cops found Arrin Jones, 27 of Riverview, Missouri, had been fatally wounded. The 65-year-old male remained at the scene after the stabbing, police reported. The Cardinals are calling this an "isolated altercation."

Busch Stadium exterior view before Tampa Bay Rays and St. Louis Cardinals game

An exterior view of Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri, before the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the St. Louis Cardinals on March 26, 2026. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos)

St. Louis police spokesman Mitch McCoy said this incident "could have happened anywhere, but what happened tonight was a dispute between two people. Unfortunately, it happened at a treasured St. Louis staple."

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The Cardinals released the following statement on the incident:

"We are aware of an isolated altercation that occurred between two on-site contracted individuals during the overnight hours on Monday morning. St. Louis Metropolitan Police were dispatched to investigate and our security team is cooperating with the department in its investigation.

Busch Stadium interior during a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins

A general interior view of Busch Stadium during the sixth inning of the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins in St. Louis, Mo., on July 18, 2023. (Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images)

"The safety and security of our fans, guests and employees remains our highest priority and we are confident our stadium security measures were in no way compromised last night.

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"Any additional inquiries into this incident and investigation should be directed to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department."

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St. Louis Cardinal logo on side of a stadium seat at Busch Stadium

A St. Louis Cardinal logo is displayed on the side of a seat before the international friendly match between the United States women's national team and the New Zealand women's national team at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo., on May 16, 2019. (Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire)

Joe Kinsey is the Senior Director of Content of OutKick.

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