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Florida coach Jon Sumrall's latest comments prove he's just as psycho as his fanbase

Jon Sumrall's comments sound like every unhinged Gator fan on X for the last decade and a half

By Austin Perry OutKick
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The Difference Between Curt Cignetti And Lane Kiffin | Don't @ Me w/Dan Dakich Video

The Difference Between Curt Cignetti And Lane Kiffin | Don't @ Me w/Dan Dakich

After Lane Kiffin took the weekend to troll college football fans on Twitter, Dan gives a reality check about coaching, noting that Curt Cignetti, at the very least, gives the impression that all he does is watch football and coach. Whereas Lane Kiffin makes it very clear that he is online and spending time unfocused on coaching, which never looks good

It takes a special kind of crazy to be a successful head coach in college football, doubly so if you want to survive in a conference like the SEC, where "it just means more."

Nice guys and well-adjusted dudes get chewed up and spit out annually in the Southeastern Conference, and only true football psychopaths will make it very far in this league.

Take Kirby Smart, for example.

Any man who can rock a bowl cut and a visor and not look like a complete buffoon is clearly not a normal human being, and if you’ve heard any of his leaked halftime speeches from the locker room, you know exactly what I mean.

GEORGIA'S KIRBY SMART TAKES SWIPE AT JOHNNY MANZIEL: 'CHAMPION OF FIREBALL'

Kirby Smart speaking to students section during football game at EverBank Stadium

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart tells the students section to calm down during the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla., on Nov. 1, 2025. (Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union)

I’m not sure if new Florida head coach Jon Sumrall will be in Gainesville for a long time or not, but he absolutely has the kind of psychotic temperament you need to succeed in the SEC.

You may recall his choice in strength coach, a dumbbell-chomping, forehead-bleeding maniac by the name of Rusty Witt, or the fact that he postponed his anniversary trip to get a few more hours of watching film under his belt, but in a recent interview with a local Jacksonville news station, Sumrall peeled back the curtain to reveal just how unhinged he really is.

We all heard the same thing, right?

Did he just say that he was going to commit acts of self-harm if the Gators didn’t make it to a bowl game this season?

Dear Lord, he’s just like the rest of us!

Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall watching game against Northwestern Wildcats at Yulman Stadium

Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall watches the game against Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Yulman Stadium. (Stephen Lew/Imagn Images)

Sumrall sounds like literally every unhinged Gator fan on X for the last decade and a half.

If I had a dollar for every time a fan threatened to stalk a ref to his car or used the bleach pouring GIF, I’d be able to fund the Gators’ NIL budget myself.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

I know it sounds stupid, but Sumrall talking like a random fan they just happened to hand a headset will go far in endearing himself to Gator Nation.

Florida fans are tired of listening to coach speak and pleas for patience, so if the alternative is "I’ll hurl myself off of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium if we don’t go 7-5," then you can sign me and the rest of the Rowdy Reptiles up.

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Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall watching players on the sideline during a football game

Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall watches his players before an NCAA college football game against Charlotte in New Orleans on Nov. 29, 2025. (Matthew Hinton/AP)

A coach that talks like his fans instead of talking down to them is refreshing, and that might buy Sumrall a little extra goodwill should he stumble out of the starting gate.

Then again, it sounds like if he doesn’t meet expectations in year one, the only person Sumrall will have to worry about is himself.

Austin Perry is a writer for OutKick.

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