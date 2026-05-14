NFL's Thanksgiving holiday schedule that features five games is definitely no turkey

The old joke is that the NFL is so popular (and brazen) that it stole Sundays from the church. Well, the league's 2026 schedule, which will be unveiled Thursday evening, is trying to snatch the Thanksgiving holiday from the turkey.

The NFL is playing five games over the Thanksgiving holiday, and for the first time this year the league is going a step further by playing a game on Thanksgiving eve.

So, for those keeping score, the week of Thanksgiving will look like this on the NFL calendar: The league will play its regular slate of Sunday games on Nov. 22, then a Monday night game on Nov. 23, then the new Thanksgiving eve game on Nov. 25, three Thanksgiving Day games on Nov. 26, a Black Friday game on Nov. 27, then come back with a regular slate on Sunday, Nov. 29.

That's NFL games on six of eight days in late November.

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The league will kick off the holiday with its first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game featuring the Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams on Netflix. That promises to be a good matchup of two playoff teams from a season ago.

Then on Thanksgiving Day, the league will come with its usual feast of three matchups at 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m. — both on Fox — and then the 8:20 nightcap. And those matchups are also fire.

It begins with the Chicago Bears visiting the Detroit Lions.

This is where we should acknowledge that in past years, the first game on Thanksgiving Day was something less than an appetizer to major action because the Lions were not often good and the NFC North was not often strong top to bottom.

Well, the Lions have been much better in recent years and the division was the only one in which all its teams were above .500 in 2025. This season, the Lions, Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Packers are all playoff contenders.

So it stands to reason that a Lions versus Bears matchup to start Thanksgiving Day will be a game with playoff implications.

Then the NFL is going for the gusto — or, as the league defines gusto, viewers.

The late-afternoon game will match the Philadelphia Eagles at the Dallas Cowboys. The Thanksgiving night game will have the Buffalo Bills at the Kansas City Chiefs.

And the league's goal for those two games is to try to attract the biggest audience to view a regular-season game in NFL history. The Cowboys and Eagles are expected to compete for the NFC East title, while the Bills and Chiefs will continue a rivalry born out of multiple memorable regular-season and playoff meetings that pitted quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes against one another.

So, both these games have the makings of providing big viewership numbers on a holiday when most people are home.

The only problem with these two games back to back is they provide little opportunity for a post-meal nap on Thanksgiving.

The current record-holder for the most-watched NFL regular-season game is the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game on Nov. 27, 2025. It averaged 57.23 million viewers.

All the NFL's Thanksgiving Day games have been confirmed by the league. The Black Friday game has not, but multiple reports have the Pittsburgh Steelers hosting the Denver Broncos at 3 p.m. (ET) on Amazon Prime.

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And, again, the Steelers and the Broncos were both playoff teams in 2025.

So, that's five games around the Thanksgiving holiday featuring 10 teams with playoff expectations this season, and seven of which reached the postseason last season.

That's quite the menu.

FOLLOW ARMANDO SALGUERO ON X: @ARMANDOSALGUERO