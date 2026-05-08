New faces, new places: Five transfer portal players poised for success this coming season

When it comes to talent acquisition, there are two split camps regarding which method is better.

While I would personally prefer to build a program through high school recruiting, there are still plenty of arguments to be made for building through the transfer portal.

Programs like Ole Miss, Texas Tech, and, of course, Indiana were able to make playoff runs in 2025 off the backs of strong transfer portal classes, and if you are looking to make a quick fix to your roster, the portal is the answer.

With all that in mind, this past portal period was one of the most active in recent memory, with several high-profile players moving on to new locales.

FIVE SEC TRAP GAMES IN 2026 THAT COULD UPEND THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF RACE, FROM LSU TO GEORGIA

Below, I'll identify five players who transferred to different programs and will be key contributors to their new teams' success.

Keep your eyes peeled for these players to become household names by the end of the year (if they aren't already).

5. Princewill Umanmielen (Edge Rusher, Ole Miss to LSU)

Considered the top edge rusher in the portal class of 2026, Princewill Umanmielen followed his head coach, Lane Kiffin, from Oxford to Baton Rouge, helping the Tigers solidify their top-ranked transfer portal haul.

LSU, LANE KIFFIN SET TO LAND STAR QUARTERBACK IN TRANSFER PORTAL: REPORT

Finding a pass rusher of Umanmielen's caliber in the portal is a rarity, and he has both the statistical profile (nine sacks in 2025, third-team All-SEC selection) and the bloodline (his brother, Princely, was a former All-SEC edge rusher and second-round NFL Draft pick out of Ole Miss) to really boost an already talented LSU defense.

While the Tigers landed a few other, more notable names on offense, including top-ranked signal caller Sam Leavitt, I believe Umanmielen will be the straw that stirs the drink for that Bayou Bengals defense, and will give Kiffin and Co. a lot less to worry about on the other side of the ball.

4. Eric Singleton Jr. (Wide Receiver, Auburn to Florida)

The kind of speed that a guy like Eric Singleton Jr. possesses is uncanny, to put it mildly.

His sub-10.3 100-meter dash time alone would have made him one of the most coveted wideouts in the portal, but his production on the field backs up the numbers on the stopwatch.

The blazing wide receiver took a bit of a step back in his one year with the Auburn Tigers, but in his two years prior with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Singleton put up 1,500 yards and nine touchdowns receiving while averaging over 14 yards per catch.

He chose to reunite with his old Yellow Jackets offensive coordinator, Buster Faulkner, and play for the Florida Gators in 2026, and their stable of wide receivers like Vernell Brown III and Dallas Wilson should give Singleton a ton of one-on-one matchups to feast on in his final year of eligibility.

3. Cam Coleman (Wide Receiver, Auburn to Texas)

From one misused Auburn wide receiver to another, Cam Coleman's time on The Plains can only be described as underwhelming.

The former five-star recruit had two really good years with the Tigers, but it always felt like he was capable of so much more.

This is through no fault of his own, though, as the Auburn quarterback room was, at best, dysfunctional throughout his time on campus.

TEXAS' TOP RUNNING BACK TO ENTER TRANSFER PORTAL

Coleman will be heading to Austin this fall, where the offensive scheme and quarterback situation is anything but dysfunctional.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian and offensive coordinator Kyle Flood have put up some impressive passing seasons since arriving on the Forty Acres, and quarterback Arch Manning had a torrid second half of 2025 and will be considered the Heisman favorite heading into 2026.

Couple all of that with the fact that Coleman will have standout wide receiver Ryan Wingo on the other side of the formation, and teams will have to choose who they want to double, meaning Coleman could be in for a monster season.

2. Damon Wilson II (Edge Rusher, Missouri to Miami)

If Princewill Umanmielen was the headline grabber of the 2026 transfer portal edge rushers, Damon Wilson II wasn't far behind.

Built like a prototypical pass rusher at 6'4" and 250 pounds, Wilson started his career at Georgia before transferring to Missouri and tallying nine sacks in 2025 and being named second-team All-SEC for his efforts.

After a breakout campaign in Columbia, Wilson chose to return to his native Florida and play for the Miami Hurricanes, where he is almost guaranteed to flourish.

The Canes play a ferocious brand of defense that produced two high-end edge rusher draft picks from the 2025 season in Akheem Mesidor and Rueben Bain, and their stellar recruiting along the interior of the defensive line the past few seasons will allow Wilson to get favorable one-on-one matchups.

It doesn't hurt that he will be playing against ACC offensive lines instead of SEC offensive lines, though the talent gap isn't quite as massive as it has been in years past.

1. Josh Hoover (Quarterback, TCU to Indiana)

Josh Hoover's time in Fort Worth didn't result in a ton of wins for the Horned Frogs, but his numbers and overall play were enough to make him one of the more sought-after signal callers in the portal.

That's why the marriage between Hoover and Indiana made complete sense from a football perspective.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

The Hoosiers went out and got one of the best wide receivers in the portal in Michigan State's Nick Marsh, and pairing him and their other stable of wideouts with Hoover will create magic in Bloomington.

Not only that, but since coach Curt Cignetti arrived at Indiana three seasons ago, he has been able to squeeze every last drop of potential out of his starting QBs, including Kurtis Rourke in 2024 and Heisman winner and No. 1 overall draft pick Fernando Mendoza in 2025.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

It's only right that Cignetti continue the pipeline with Hoover, who should fit in brilliantly in coach Cig's scheme, as this is as much of a vote of confidence for the coaching staff in Indiana as it is for Hoover himself.

I don't see the gravy train slowing down for the Hoosiers in 2026, and Josh Hoover will be a big reason for that.