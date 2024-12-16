Penn State's James Franklin points out big transfer portal problem as player enters despite upcoming CFP game

Every College Football Playoff team wants their focus to solely be on winning a national title, but Penn State head coach James Franklin addressed a problem elsewhere in the sport.

The college football transfer portal is open, and the timing couldn’t be worse for coaches like Franklin, who already saw a key backup player enter.

But Franklin defended his backup quarterback, Beau Pribula, who made the decision to enter the portal after starter Drew Allar already declared his intention to return to the Nittany Lions in 2025.

"The overlapping CFB playoff & transfer portal timeline has forced me into an impossible decision," Pribula wrote on social media Sunday.

"We got problems in college football, and I can give you my word Beau Pribula did not want to leave our program, and he did not want to leave our program until the end of the season," Franklin said, via ESPN, on Monday in defense of Pribula’s decision to enter the portal. "But the way the portal is and the timing of it and the way our team is playing, and when you play the position of quarterback and there’s only one spot and those spots are filling up, he felt like he was put in a no-win situation, and I agree with them."

Pribula spoke with Franklin about his decision before making it public.

Now, because of the decision, true freshman Ethan Grunkemeyer, who hasn’t thrown a pass, will be Penn State’s backup throughout the College Football Playoff, which begins for the Nittany Lions on Saturday against No. 11 SMU at Beaver Stadium.

"No. 1, I hate for it, most importantly for Beau Pribula," Franklin added. "I don't think it's in the best interest of the student-athlete, I don't think it's in the best interest of college football."

Franklin added that Pribula has been a "phenomenal teammate" and has played a big role in helping his team reach the playoff, despite only being used sparingly this season.

However, Pribula’s speed is something the Nittany Lions benefited from this season, as he’s tied for second with six rushing touchdowns and third in rushing yards (242). He also threw for five touchdowns on 25 attempts for 275 yards this season.

Unfortunately, though, he isn’t the only player that’s entered the portal despite their team’s success.

Former Texas Longhorns backup Maalik Murphy entered the portal last season despite his team’s upcoming game against the Washington Huskies for a place in the national championship.

He would eventually transfer to Duke, where he’s started the 2024 season. Murphy is once again in the portal looking for his next team.

And the Nittany Lions’ opponent on Saturday also saw the Mustangs’ backup quarterback Preston Stone enter the portal.

This is the first year of the expanded playoff, but the transfer portal, an area of controversy throughout college football depending on who you’re talking to, remains an even bigger problem with more teams preparing for a hopeful national title run.

