Dana White recalls bizarre confrontation with Warriors owner who tried to "Unzip" his Celtics hoodie

Dana White is still in disbelief over how he was treated by the Golden State Warriors majority owner at a game when he showed up wearing his Celtics gear.

"What a great question. Let me really think about this so I can really f--king stick it to whoever it was," the UFC CEO said on "The Katie Miller Podcast" when asked to name the rudest celebrity he's encountered. After initially naming P Diddy, Dana immediately remembered an incident that's burned into his brain.

"The owner of the Warriors," White shot back. He then proceeded to recall an incident in San Francisco when the Celtics were in town for a game. Dana, who has deep Boston roots, wore his Celtics gear like any other fan would do. "So, I got my my Celtics hoodie on and we're sitting there and I can't remember his name, the owner of the of the [Warriors]. He's like the majority owner, him and his wife," White recalled.

The prevailing thought is that White is referencing billionaire venture capitalist Joe Lacob, and his wife, Nicole Curran.

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"And they come in and they're sitting a couple seats over from us. And he walks up to me. He's like, 'Oh, I heard you were here or this and that.' He's like, 'Are you serious with that hoodie?' You know, I get it. Whatever. I think he's joking. So, he literally starts trying to unzip my hoodie," Dana told Katie Miller.

"His wife's talking smack to me, and I'm thinking this is all in fun."

Nope. As Dana tells it, the owner's wife holds up her hand that is filled with championship rings as she taunted the UFC legend. Still, Dana thought this was just big egos going at it over their NBA teams facing off.

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At halftime, everything changed. Dana claims that's when he found out that the owner was dead serious. High-profile agent Ari Emanuel, who was at the game with Dana, proceeds to lean in and break the news as the two enjoyed the halftime green room. Dana wouldn't be allowed to return to the courtside seats wearing his hoodie.

"I said, 'Well, tell him he can keep his stale f--kin' pretzels and his f--kin' s--tty beer. I'll sit here during halftime. I'm not taking my f--kin' Celtics hoodie off," White concluded before going off on P Diddy being terrible to deal with.

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The Golden State Warriors communications department did not immediately respond to a request from OutKick for comment regarding White’s allegations or the organization's policies on opposing fan gear in VIP areas.