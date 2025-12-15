LeBron James clashes with Suns' Dillon Brooks in Lakers' 2-point win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

LeBron James got the last laugh on Sunday night as he sank two free throws in the final 3.9 seconds to lift the Los Angeles Lakers over the Phoenix Suns, 116-114.

James may be in the twilight of his career, but he showed he still had some fight. He was battling with Suns forward Dillon Brooks throughout the night. The two got into multiple skirmishes as the intensity was turned up a notch.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

As the game came down to the wire, Brooks hit a clutch 3-pointer to put the Suns up one point with 12.2 seconds left. James ran through him and knocked him down. Brooks got back up and stuck his chest out to ever-so-gently tap James.

A referee came over to stop the conflict from escalating any further. Brooks was ejected from the game.

"I just like to compete," James said of going up against Brooks, via ESPN. "He's going to compete. I'm going to compete. We're going to get up in each other's face. Try not to go borderline with it. I don't really take it there. But we're just competing and did that almost all the way to the end of the game."

NBA BROADCASTER CALLS FOR SPURS STAR TO CHANGE 'ALIEN' NICKNAME: 'THEY DEPORT THOSE'

Suns star Devin Booker supported Brooks’ intensity.

"Yeah, I mean there's history there," he said. "I love to see it. People always say everything's too friendly in the NBA and then Dillon comes around and now it's too much. So like I said, I'd rather it the other way -- that it'd be too much."

James scored 26 points on 8-of-17 from the field. Luka Doncic led Los Angeles with 29 points and six assists. The Lakers improved to 18-7 with the win.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Brooks had 18 points in 25 minutes. Booker led the team with 27 points and was 13-of-16 from the free-throw line. Phoenix is 14-12 on the year.