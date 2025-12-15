LeBron James clashes with Suns' Dillon Brooks in Lakers' 2-point win

Expand / Collapse search
Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
LeBron James got the last laugh on Sunday night as he sank two free throws in the final 3.9 seconds to lift the Los Angeles Lakers over the Phoenix Suns, 116-114.

James may be in the twilight of his career, but he showed he still had some fight. He was battling with Suns forward Dillon Brooks throughout the night. The two got into multiple skirmishes as the intensity was turned up a notch.

LeBron James reacts to Dillon Brooks

Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks fouls Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Phoenix. Brooks was ejected from the game after the foul. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

As the game came down to the wire, Brooks hit a clutch 3-pointer to put the Suns up one point with 12.2 seconds left. James ran through him and knocked him down. Brooks got back up and stuck his chest out to ever-so-gently tap James.

A referee came over to stop the conflict from escalating any further. Brooks was ejected from the game.

"I just like to compete," James said of going up against Brooks, via ESPN. "He's going to compete. I'm going to compete. We're going to get up in each other's face. Try not to go borderline with it. I don't really take it there. But we're just competing and did that almost all the way to the end of the game."

LeBron James lurks behind Dillon Brooks

Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) react after a turnover during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Phoenix.  (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Suns star Devin Booker supported Brooks’ intensity.

"Yeah, I mean there's history there," he said. "I love to see it. People always say everything's too friendly in the NBA and then Dillon comes around and now it's too much. So like I said, I'd rather it the other way -- that it'd be too much."

James scored 26 points on 8-of-17 from the field. Luka Doncic led Los Angeles with 29 points and six assists. The Lakers improved to 18-7 with the win.

Luka Doncic shoots over Devin Booker

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks to shoot over Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, front left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Brooks had 18 points in 25 minutes. Booker led the team with 27 points and was 13-of-16 from the free-throw line. Phoenix is 14-12 on the year.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

