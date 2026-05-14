Daniel and Henrik Sedin are now co-presidents of the Vancouver Canucks after team cleans house

Sometimes I think we forget how wild it was that in the 1999 NHL Draft, the Vancouver Canucks were able to draft identical twins Henrik and Daniel Sedin with the second and third picks. They both went on to play 17 seasons, all of them in Vancouver.

Now, they're officially co-presidents of the Canucks...

...And I'm kind of starting to wonder if they're capable of doing anything independently.

The Swedish brothers hung up their skates in 2018, and the two Hall of Famers started working in the Canucks front office in the year that followed.

Now, the team is getting a fresh front office after the firing of GM Patrik Allvin and former president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford stepping down after the upcoming draft.

"For the past 26 years, Daniel and Henrik have dedicated their entire professional hockey careers to Vancouver," team owner Francesco Aquilini said, per NHL.com. "Whether it's as players or in various management positions, they've always committed themselves to excellence."

Meanwhile, the team has also promoted Assistant General Manager Ryan Johnson to general manager.

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This new Canucks brain trust has its work cut out for it.

While it looked like things were on the upswing during the 2024 playoffs, the team collapsed the following two seasons, and even traded franchise centerpiece Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild.

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They need a refresh in more ways than one, and they're getting it.

The first big point of business comes in June at the NHL Draft. The Canucks have the third-overall pick behind the Toronto Maple Leafs at No. 1 and the San Jose Sharks at No. 2.

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That's a golden opportunity to inject some talent, maybe even on the blueline after that Hughes trade.

While Gavin McKenna is the presumptive No. 1 pick, there are a lot of highly rated defensemen like Chase Reid, Carson Carels and Alberts Smits that could fit the bill.