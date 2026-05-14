Shohei Ohtani might be on his way to even more history with 0.82 ERA and Cy Young discussion

If it seems like there's a new astonishing fact about Shohei Ohtani every few days, that's because there is.

Ohtani is a one-of-one player, someone who's already accomplished virtually everything a player can accomplish in Major League Baseball.

He's won back-to-back World Series championships after joining the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the 2024 season. He's won three straight Most Valuable Player awards, becoming the first player ever to win multiple MVPs in different leagues. His most recent win, for the 2025 season, made him the second player ever to win four MVP awards, along with Barry Bonds.

Ohtani won the Rookie of the Year award in 2018 with the Los Angeles Angels. Then followed it up by getting selected to five straight All-Star teams. He's a four-time Silver Slugger winner. He's been selected to six straight All-MLB first teams.

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In 2024, Ohtani had one of the greatest offensive seasons in baseball history, becoming the first player ever to hit more than 50 home runs and steal more than 50 bases. And it wasn't close; he finished with 54 home runs and 59 steals. Oh, and he hit .310, with a .390 on-base percentage and .646 slugging percentage. Good for 79 runs of production above an average player, per FanGraphs.

Then, he followed it up in 2025 by hitting 55 more home runs, setting a new career high. All while returning to the mound for the first time since 2023, putting up a 2.87 ERA and 1.90 FIP, with 62 strikeouts in 47 innings and 1.9 wins above replacement.

What could possibly be left to accomplish? Just one thing: a Cy Young Award. And after yet another outstanding start on Wednesday night, Ohtani might be well on his way to making more history there too.

Ohtani faced off against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, and was once again dominant. He went seven shutout innings, allowing just four hits and two walks, while striking out eight hitters. The performance lowered his ERA through mid-May to an incredible 0.82.

It's still early, of course. The Dodgers have played 43 games out of 162, meaning there's just over 73% of the season remaining. But if the season were to end today, it's hard to argue with Ohtani as the National League Cy Young winner. And if that happens, it would be the latest in a long line of historic accomplishments for baseball's best player.

Ohtani, should he win, would become the first player ever to win an MVP as a hitter and pitcher. He'd become the first player ever to win multiple MVP awards, and win a Cy Young. There have been 11 pitchers who won a Cy Young and MVP in the same season, but no pitcher has ever won a second MVP. And his manager and teammates are already talking about it.

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"Like I've said for a long time, he's a different person when he's pitching," manager Dave Roberts said after the 4-0 win over the Giants. "I think he wants to win the Cy Young. I think that that helps the Dodgers, too, in 2026. When he's pitching, I just sort of let him go and…he's in a zone."

Santiago Espinal, who hit a home run to give LA the lead, added, "When he's pitching, everybody expects a Cy Young. When he's hitting, everybody expects an MVP and all that stuff. That's what he showed tonight. It’s just Cy Young-caliber."

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Again, there's a long way to go. And the National League has several other pitchers having great starts to the 2026 season. Defending Cy Young winner Paul Skenes has seen his ERA drop from 1.97 in 2025 all the way to ... 1.98 so far in 2026. Christopher Sanchez has once again been excellent, and Jacob Misiorowski has often looked unhittable with over 14 strikeouts per nine innings.

But it's yet another reminder that what Ohtani does, night in and night out, is essentially unprecedented. A top five pitcher in the sport, and a top two or three hitter. At the same time. It's remarkable, and his already remarkable career may somehow become even more historic this year.