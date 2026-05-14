Another one: Georgia DB Ja'Marley Riddle arrested on speeding, felony marijuana possession charges

The tradition of Georgia football players not obeying traffic laws is alive and well in 2026 thanks to safety Ja'Marley Riddle, who was arrested last week on speeding and felony possession charges.

The ongoing issues for Kirby Smart and his players have only increased since a tragic accident claimed the life of offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy following the 2022 national championship season.

Since then, there have been a plethora of speeding incidents involving Georgia football players that Smart has done his best to curtail. But his best hasn’t stopped players from breaking the law.

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According to a police report first obtained by WGIG 98.7 FM, Riddle — a transfer from East Carolina — was traveling at a high rate of speed on I-95 on May 8 when one officer driving an unmarked vehicle alerted another officer down the road that the Georgia DB needed to be stopped.

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Driving a Dodge Durango, Riddle was allegedly observed "weaving in and out of traffic" at a speed officers suspected to be 95 mph. After approaching the vehicle, an officer noticed the smell of marijuana inside the vehicle and described Riddle as acting "extremely nervous" during the ongoing traffic stop.

According to the report, after telling the officer that he did not posses any controlled substances, he gave them permission to search his vehicle.

"While I was re-searching the front driver's side, Officer R. Dinkins pulled a large heat-sealed bag from one of the backpacks in the back seat. Inside the backpack was a large amount of multicolored packaging, some with a leafy substance stating marijuana, and some containing vapes stating THC," the report stated.

The arrest report states that Riddle was charged with "purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana." His bail was set at $4,258 for that charge. The other felony charge was a Schedule I or II controlled substance, with his bail listed at $12,058.

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His misdemeanor charge of speeding had bail set at $210, which he posted in conjunction with the other felonies.

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Essentially, Georgia has this type of response now saved in their drafts, given the amount of arrests of players that have occurred over the past number of years.

The school — which by now likely has this type of response saved as a template — released the following statement.

"We are aware of the charges and are actively gathering additional information. As this is an ongoing legal matter, we will not be providing further comment at this time."