The Colts channeled "The Simpsons" for their schedule release, and it's a masterpiece

The NFL schedule release has turned into an arms race among teams' social media departments to see who can get the most attention.

I don't care about that.

All I care about is that the Indianapolis Colts just threw down the greatest schedule release of all time. And I'm not just saying that as a die-hard fan of "The Simpsons."

I mean, I am, but that's not the only reason I'm saying it.

For the 2026 season, the Colts' cromulent, Simpsonized schedule release video was kind of a two-parter.

The first part was a reworking of the long-running primetime sitcom's iconic opening sequence that was jammed full of very funny NFL Easter eggs, starting with a classic Bart Simpson chalkboard gag that reads, "WE WILL NOT INCLUDE TYREEK HILL IN THESE VIDEOS."

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Then, the second part was the actual schedule reveal, and that was where this went from being cool to being brilliant. Each game was introduced with a clip from the show that fits it perfectly, starting with the Colts' Week 1 date with the Baltimore Ravens.

That one used a clip of "The Simpsons'" adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe's "The Raven" from Season 2's "Treehouse of Horror." Pour yourself a Duff and maybe gnaw on a pink donut, because this is a masterpiece you will probably watch several times.

Just speaking from experience.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Perfect. No notes on this end.

Honestly, with more than 800 episodes, every NFL team could do a Simpsons schedule release video, and there wouldn't be too much overlap.

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I kind of dig these schedule releases, because they honestly get better and better.

I think we're probably only about a year or two from James Cameron directing one of them... and then directing five more sequels no one asked for.