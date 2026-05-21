Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is on pace for an all-time fumbling of the bag

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is currently sitting in Dallas County Jail after violating his probation by testing positive for THC. A judge ordered Rice to serve 30 days this week, sidelining him from the entirety of the Chiefs’ upcoming offseason program.

Oh, what a collapse his career has become.

Less than two years ago, Rice looked like the NFL’s next superstar wide receiver. During his rookie season in 2023, Rice broke playoff records and emerged as Patrick Mahomes’ go-to target during Kansas City’s latest Super Bowl run. According to local reporters, the Chiefs entered the following season planning to gradually reduce Travis Kelce’s workload and build the offense around Rice.

Instead, Rice has spent the past three years systematically sabotaging his own future.

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Ever since the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory, which they could not have accomplished without him, Rice's career has unraveled.

That offseason, Rice was arrested on charges of drag racing two rented Lamborghini Urus SUVs through Dallas streets. Police say Rice reached speeds as high as 119 mph before crashing into another vehicle. He then fled the scene without checking on the victims, which included a young girl.

Weeks later, a police report alleged Rice punched a photographer in the face at a nightclub. No charges were ultimately filed.

Rice managed to delay his court proceedings past his second season, but he played only three games before suffering a torn LCL. Before the injury, Rice led the NFL in receptions and looked well on his way to establishing himself as one of the league’s elite players.

Eventually, Rice reached a plea agreement in the racing case, accepting a third-degree felony charge of racing causing bodily injury. The NFL responded by suspending him for six games last season.

In 2025, Rice flashed glimpses of his old explosiveness after returning from injury. However, injuries, inconsistency and effort concerns (giving up on routes) limited him to just 571 receiving yards in eight games during a frustrating season for Kansas City’s offense.

Then Rice found himself back on TMZ.

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In January, Rice’s ex-girlfriend accused him of assaulting her multiple times at their homes in Dallas and Kansas City between December 2023 and July 2025. The allegations included bruising, bleeding and swelling.

"Rice has grabbed, choked, strangled, pushed, thrown, scratched, hit, and headbutted Ms. Jones, as well as hit her with inanimate objects," the lawsuit filed in February stated.

The lawsuit, filed by Dacoda Jones, also alleges that many of the incidents occurred while she was pregnant with his child.

The NFL later announced it found no evidence supporting the allegations and declined to discipline Rice. The Chiefs also appeared comfortable with Rice’s side of the story, waiting until the fifth round to draft a receiver when they selected developmental prospect Cyrus Allen.

Despite the injuries, legal troubles and turbulence, the Chiefs still spent the offseason preparing for Rice to enter 2026 as the team’s No. 1 wide receiver.

Just last week, head coach Andy Reid suggested Rice was positioned for a breakout contract-year campaign.

"You don’t have to do too much talk on that, I mean, [Rice] knows," Reid told Carrington Harrison on 96.5 The Fan. "Nobody knows better than the player in those situations. It’s important, though, that he just keeps showing up & doing his thing. He’s been here the whole off-season. He’s a great player. It’s just a matter of making sure everything is taken care of and he can keep himself on the field."

Well, Rice’s availability is once again in doubt.

Days after Reid’s comments, Rice was sentenced to jail. In addition to missing OTAs while incarcerated, Rice could also face further NFL discipline under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy (PCP).

The process could be somewhat murky. The NFL no longer suspends players simply for marijuana use, but the language within the PCP is vague enough that violating probation could still trigger punishment. Either way, the Chiefs are again left wondering whether Rice will be available to start the year, a question that has now lingered over the franchise for three consecutive seasons.

That is the short-term issue.

Long term, it is becoming increasingly difficult to envision Kansas City committing to an extension for Rice. At some point, talent no longer outweighs instability. Rice has spent three straight years making headlines for all the wrong reasons. As gifted as he is, teams have cut ties with players for far less.

On Wednesday, ESPN insider Adam Schefter warned that Rice’s behavior may have already cost him upwards of $40 million annually.

"What I think of here is the opportunity that he is squandering," Schefter said on "The Adam Schefter Podcast." "If Rashee Rice were a clean player with no off-the-field issues, with no injuries, we’d be talking about a new contract this offseason in excess of $40 million a year."

We would remove the "may."

No NFL team is going to pay Rice anywhere close to that number. He is not trustworthy. He is reckless. And he has repeatedly shown an inability to control his impulses.

In reality, many teams probably would not consider signing Rice at all.

Remember, multiple teams reportedly removed Rice from their draft boards in 2023 because of an incident at SMU in which Rice allegedly fired multiple bullets into an empty car belonging to a former basketball player following a dispute over a woman.

The Chiefs were able to draft Rice, widely viewed as a first-round talent, in the second round because of behavioral concerns. Whatever concerns teams had then are undoubtedly even greater now.

None of this is written to mock Rice. His story is disheartening. It's sad.

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Watching a player this talented steadily sabotage his own future is uncomfortable. Few players in recent NFL history have cost themselves more money because of their own immaturity and self-destructive behavior than Rice has.

Perhaps not since Josh Gordon has a wide receiver fumbled the bag this greatly.

There is no statistical season Rice can produce this year that erases what now follows him: allegations and/or arrests involving violence, reckless driving, drug use, abuse claims, and shooting up cars.

And every bit of it is self-inflicted.