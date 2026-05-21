Controversial ex-NHL coach reportedly rules himself out of the Oilers coaching search

The Edmonton Oilers are one of several NHL teams that are currently on the hunt for a new head coach, and while everyone is throwing names out there as to who might be able to get Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the boys over the hump, one name that was floating around surprised some people.

Mike Babcock.

However, the man himself quickly made it clear that this would not be happening, and in fact, it doesn't seem like he has any plans to return to the NHL any time soon.

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Babcock led the Anaheim Ducks to a Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2003 and the Detroit Red Wings to a Cup win in 2008.

OILERS AXE HEAD COACH KRIS KNOBLAUCH IN FIRST MOVE TO SHOW CONNOR MCDAVID THEY KNOW BUSINESS

However, his last coaching gig (well, the one where he actually got a chance to coach) in Toronto didn't go according to plan, and he was fired in 2019. Then, in 2023, he was hired by the Columbus Blue Jackets but resigned before the season began amid reports that he had asked players to share personal photos from their cellphones.

So, you can understand why everyone was pretty shocked to hear Babcock's name floated as the possible next coach.

However, TSN's Darren Dreger put an end to the speculation about as quickly as you can with a quick statement from Babcock himself.

"Dregs, I’m retired. Loving it," Babcock said, according to Dreger.

Well... that doesn't sound like a guy who wants to dive into what will likely be one of the most high-pressure coaching jobs in quite some time.

Whoever gets the gig will have to get the Oilers humming along in a hurry. That's because the team is trying to show McDavid — who has a two-year contract extension that kicks in this fall — that they're still Stanley Cup contenders.

If they can't, it stands to reason that McDavid will chase a Cup elsewhere.

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But, realistically, they'll need to show proof that they're capable of winning within a year, so they have time to shop McDavid on the trading block if he makes it clear he won't re-sign.

Yeah, so whoever gets the job, have fun with that.