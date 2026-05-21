Disgusting trolls attack Hulk Hogan's daughter for starting emotional post about dad with a bikini picture

Hulk Hogan's daughter, Brooke, hit the beach this week to remember her father as we approach the one year anniversary of his death.

That's right. One year. Wild. Doesn't feel like it at all, but we're almost there. Sad.

Hogan died on July 24 at age 71 after suffering a cardiac event at his Florida home. He previously had leukemia and atrial fibrillation, along with an irregular heart rhythm, but his death was declared to be natural.

Brooke Hogan, star of HGTV’s "Rock the Block," was estranged from her father at the time of his death. She told Fox News Digital last month that she still has regrets about not being there the day he died, feeling like she could've done something.

BROOKE HOGAN SAYS ‘I COULD HAVE SAVED YOU’ IN HAUNTING REGRET AFTER HULK HOGAN’S DEATH

This week, Hogan visited the beach to remember her late dad, penning a long post about spending time around the "ocean he loved so much."

Take a look:

Internet trolls attack Brooke and I won't stand for it

"Needed some time with my thoughts, my daddy and the ocean he loved so much. Every wave hit my heart like a memory that felt like it was yesterday," she said in the post. "The waves carried the bass in his voice, the salt water felt like his hugs. The smell of the ocean smelled like so many days on the boat we spent together.

"I remember him whisking me across the surf like King Triton holding his Little Mermaid... if I could breathe underwater, I'd spend forever under the sea if it meant being that much closer to him. The tears were endless today."

Obviously an emotional time for Brooke Hogan, who is illustrating that in her own way. I've never lost a parent, but I assume the grief is suffocating. I will have to deal with it one day, and I'm very much not looking forward to it.

BROOKE HOGAN SHARES EMOTIONAL TRIBUTE TO FATHER HULK HOGAN FOLLOWING HIS DEATH, ADDRESSES THEIR ESTRANGEMENT

Naturally, the comments section in the above post is all over the map. Some folks spend time pointing out the fact that Hogan included a picture of her bikini in the post. That's probably a fair question to ask, but I'm certainly not going to be the to do it.

"Don’t understand why u feel the need to show ur ARSE on the first slide of a post that’s ultimately about ur father. It actually says a lot about u," one commenter wrote.

"A tribute to hogan yet the first picture is to a--," said another.

"Post about your dad and the first thing you show us is your a--???? Ok," wrote a third.

"I like how this post was about her father and the first thing she proceeds to show us is her arse," added a fourth.

Was it a bit of an odd picture to start the post off with? Perhaps. I'm not gonna dance around that. But, again, I don't pretend to know how the grieving process works. I'll leave that question to the folks more qualified to tackle it.

Frankly, I say let Brooke Hogan post what she wants to post, and say what she wants to say. It's not my job to critique it. Lord knows I don't have, nor need, a pedestal to stand on.

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The good news? Most of the comments — and there are a nearly 1,000 of them — are positive.

Hulk Hogan had a massive following. Frankly, that's an understatement. He was one of the most popular figures of my lifetime.

People use the term "larger-than-life " a little too much nowadays, but that certainly applies to Hulk. His death was stunning last summer. It's all folks could talk about for weeks.

Anyway, Brooke spent some time in the sand reflecting on that moment. Hopefully she found the peace she needs.