Eagles edge rusher Nolan Smith arrested for reckless driving, speeding at a reported 135 mph

The Georgia Bulldogs have a bit of a speeding problem on their hands.

I don't feel like I am necessarily breaking any news by saying that, but it bears repeating, especially since the Dawgs have seen their fair share of vehicular incidents since the start of this year.

The question always arises about whether or not the coaching staff and administration in Athens are doing everything they can to curb this behavior, or if it's systematic and would require something more than just a few defensive driving courses in the offseason.

I'm starting to think we may have an answer, and I'm leaning toward the latter, because yet another Bulldog has been arrested on charges of speeding and reckless driving in the Peach State, but this time, it's an alum.

According to multiple reports, former Georgia Bulldog and current Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher, Nolan Smith Jr., was arrested and accused of speeding and reckless driving on Friday in Twiggs County.

ESPN's Tim McManus reports that Smith was clocked at a speed of 135 mph, nearly twice the posted limit of 70 on the interstate just before 11 p.m..

Smith reportedly made bond and is set for a court appearance on July 14.

GEORGIA RECEIVER NITRO TUGGLE REACHED SPEEDS OF OVER 100 MPH BEFORE RECKLESS DRIVING ARREST: REPORT

The University of Georgia can't seem to keep its players out of the news with regard to traffic violations, and Smith being a former Dawg means that whatever bad habits the players seem to pick up while attending the university might stick with them long after they depart for the NFL.

Of course, Nolan's UGA ties made both him and the university an easy target on social media, as fans from all over both the NFL and SEC chimed in to take shots at the university and its former standout pass rusher.

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I can't even fathom going 135 on a regular road.

I once got popped for doing 98 in a 65 on a rural road in central Florida and it legitimately felt like I was flying, so I have no idea how these NFL players keep breaking land speed records in their cars.

In all seriousness, 135 mph is some serious speed, and Interstate 16 in Twiggs County is out in the sticks (hence the name), so he's lucky a deer didn't dart out in front of his car.

At speeds like that, this dude could have literally died if he made one wrong move.

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Here's hoping Smith learned a valuable lesson without anyone getting hurt, and hopefully one of these arrests will eventually be the wake-up call every former and current Georgia player needs to stop doing dumb stuff behind the wheel.

It's a long shot, but a man can dream.