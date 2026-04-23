Jay Glazer hints 2026 NFL Draft could be rocked by bombshell move

Based on what Jay Glazer's hearing 2026 NFL Draft is about to heat up in a rather big way.

What's this bombshell that's going to hit the Draft tonight at 8 p.m. ET from Pittsburgh? Are we about to get a major trade into a top spot? Will a team trade with the Arizona Cardinals to get into the No. 3 spot, which has been a loud rumor this week? At this point, Glazer isn't saying exactly what's coming.

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"I know something that’s going on, I just can’t say it yet because I was told you can’t say it until kind of getting on the clock there," Glazer said on Wednesday during an episode of "Wake Up Barstool" on Fox Sports.

The No. 1 pick is all but finalized. Fernando Mendoza will go to the Las Vegas Raiders unless there's some sort of last-minute shocking development bombshell that nobody saw coming.

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Would the Cowboys trade into the No. 3 slot? At 83 years old, Jerry Jones is running out of opportunities to play for Super Bowls. Is he antsy enough to pull the trigger with the Cardinals dangling a top pick? Earlier this month, NFL Insider Todd McShay floated the possibility of Jerry trading up from No. 12 and into the No. 3 spot to select Texas Tech DE David Bailey.

What about other teams who could be active tonight? There's buzz that the Saints, Chiefs and the Rams could be active.

Like the pro he is, Glazer isn't trying to ruin the NFL's big show in Pittsburgh.

During an appearance on Vegas' VSiN network, the NFL Insider refused to reveal exactly what the Rams have planned at No. 13, but he doesn't see that as a trade-up spot for other teams.

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"They're not going to trade the pick," Glazer announced. "There's been talks about them trading up. I don't see that happening, but I don't see them trading the pick for a player at this point."