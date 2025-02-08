Mavericks coach Jason Kidd says he was unaware of shocking Luka Dončić trade until 'eleventh hour'

Luka Dončić, a five-time All-NBA first-teamer who is only 25 years old, was traded last week for Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis in a deal that caught everyone in the league by surprise.

Dallas fans were especially upset, with many seemingly agreeing that Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison gave up too much and received too little.

Maverick head coach Jason Kidd recently addressed the angst.

"Our sympathy goes to the fans," Kidd said after the Mavs' win over the Boston Celtics Feb. 6.

Two days later, Kidd made a surprising admission about his involvement leading up to the blockbuster trade. He said he learned a deal involving Dončić was in progress at the "eleventh hour."

"Eleventh hour. Just got a call to come up to the room and was told about the trade," Kidd said, responding to a question about when he found out Dončić was on the trading block.

Kidd, a former Mavericks point guard, added he can only coach the players on the roster.

"I’m an employee of the Mavs. I’ve said this before, and some of you maybe overlooked it: I’m the coach. I coach the players that are here. We made a trade, and we’ve got to push forward. That’s what we’re doing," Kidd said.

"No one’s going to feel bad for us. Trades happen in this game. Things change, coaches change, teams get sold. A lot of things happen that are out of our control, but you’ve got to continue to just do your job, and that’s what I’m doing. I’m the coach. I’m not the decision-maker. I’m here to coach the team that’s given to me, and then I’m judged on that by you guys."

Davis sat out Thursday's game with an abdominal strain. He made his debut with Dallas Saturday, recording a 26-point double-double before exiting the game against the Houston Rockets with a lower-body injury.

