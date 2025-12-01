Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants

Giants' Jaxson Dart takes huge hit from Patriots linebacker, sparking sideline skirmish

Dart was playing his first game since missing the last two with a concussion

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart was on the receiving end of a massive hit as he scrambled in the first quarter against the New England Patriots.

Dart, on the second drive of the game, ran to his right to escape the pressure and was heading toward the first-down marker. Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss came over at full speed and absolutely trucked Dart into his bench.

Jaxson Dart drops back to pass

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart passes against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Steven Senne/AP Photo)

Giants tight end Theo Johnson got into Elliss’ face and sparked a brief skirmish between players. Giants center John Michael Schmitz Jr. was involved in the skirmish too.

NFL officials threw penalty flags during the fracas. Johnson was penalized for unnecessary roughness. Elliss avoided any discipline for the hit. The penalty moved the Giants back 15 yards and ultimately crushed the team’s momentum.

Harold Landry III sacks Jaxson Dart

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, left, is sacked by New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry III (2) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Steven Senne/AP Photo)

Dart was playing in his first game since he suffered a concussion two weeks ago against the Chicago Bears. He suffered the injury on a scramble.

He was asked before the Patriots’ game if he needed to rethink about his running style.

"I'm still getting used to this game," Dart said. "I'm getting used to the speed of this level. In college, you can watch my tape, I very rarely slid. But this is a different beast. So, for me, I’ve got to be obviously a little bit more responsible when I'm in the open field. But I felt like, quite honestly, I was getting better at it each and every week."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

