Northern Illinois coach Thomas Hammock rails against NIL era's shortcomings in impassioned speech

The NCAA transfer portal arguably grants student-athletes more flexibility than ever.

In the past, college athletes who elected to transfer could not compete in the first year after switching schools.

The portal gives them the opportunity to play right away. Sweeping policy changes almost always bring both intended and unintended consequences.

Since the advent of the transfer portal and the rise of name, image and likeness (NIL), the gap between college programs with deep-pocketed boosters and alumni and smaller schools with fewer financial resources has seemingly grown.

Northern Illinois coach Thomas Hammock, who leads a program that does not compete in a Power Four conference, suggested the transfer portal contributes to an environment in which players and their parents' priorities are in the wrong place.

"I enjoyed my college experience," Hammock said. "I didn’t get one dime. But the lessons I learned were more valuable than any money you could ever pay me. I appreciate that because that’s long term. People are losing the fact this is short term.

"Don’t lose focus of the long term. Get your degree and learn valuable lessons that are going to help you in the long term of your life. That’s the whole purpose. This is a transition from being a kid to a grown-up. I hope people don’t lose focus of that."

Hammock pointed to more intangible opportunities at student-athletes' disposal.

"Everyone’s talking about everything else besides the most important thing of going to college," Hammock said. "Because if you’re going to college to get a couple of dollars, you might as well go get a job.

"This is too hard to go get a couple of dollars. Learn the lessons that you need to learn to be successful in life for the next 40 or 50 years of your life. I would do it again for free because of the things I learned. That’s why I’m standing here today, because of what I learned in college. Not because of how much someone gave me."

Hammock earned academic All-American honors twice during his playing days at Northern Illinois. The NIU Huskies have qualified for a bowl game in three of the last four seasons. Hammock coached NIU to an 8-5 record last year.

The Huskies' starting quarterback was among the litany of key players who left the program after entering the transfer portal.

