Florida Gators

Tim Tebow should be Florida's target for next head coach, ex-NFL star says

Florida fired Billy Napier on Sunday

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Florida fires Billy Napier, who will be their next head coach? 🤔Joel Klatt Show Video

Florida fires Billy Napier, who will be their next head coach? 🤔Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt reacts to the Florida Gators firing Billy Napier. He analyzed which coaches Florida should call to fill the vacancy.

Florida Gators football is in search of a new head coach after the school fired Billy Napier on Sunday following an error-filled victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III floated a big name that the Gators might want to consider as their next head coach: Tim Tebow.

Tim Tebow drops back to pass

Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow (15) scrambles against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida on Sept 15, 2007. (Jason Parkhurst/USA TODAY Sports )

"I’ve said this for years now. I think they should hire Tim Tebow," Griffin said Monday on "The Dan Patrick Show." "I think they should hire Tim Tebow. If Tim Tebow goes into any home in Florida, you’re telling me that those parents aren’t saying, ‘Yep, sign me up. I’m coming.’ You gotta put a great staff around him."

Patrick and Griffin debated the notion of hiring an iconic athlete like Tebow as their head coach as it didn’t exactly turn out great in college basketball for Georgetown and Patrick Ewing and St. John’s and Chris Mullin. However, it did work out for Florida when the team hired Steve Spurrier to be its head coach before the 1990 season.

Tim Tebow with a headset on

Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow (15) during the first quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida on Nov. 24, 2007. (Jason Parkhurst/USA TODAY Sports)

Tebow hasn’t exactly expressed interest in coaching. He’s been on the front lines of the effort to stop human trafficking when he’s not analyzing the current state of college football during the season.

Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin vowed to be thorough in his efforts to find the next head coach.

Billy Napier on the sidelines

Florida head coach Billy Napier paces the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Gainesville, Florida. (John Raoux/AP Photo)

The Gators have never appeared in the College Football Playoff. Tebow led the program to national championships under Urban Meyer in 2006 and 2008.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

