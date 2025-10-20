Tim Tebow should be Florida's target for next head coach, ex-NFL star says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Gators football is in search of a new head coach after the school fired Billy Napier on Sunday following an error-filled victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III floated a big name that the Gators might want to consider as their next head coach: Tim Tebow.

"I’ve said this for years now. I think they should hire Tim Tebow," Griffin said Monday on "The Dan Patrick Show." "I think they should hire Tim Tebow. If Tim Tebow goes into any home in Florida, you’re telling me that those parents aren’t saying, ‘Yep, sign me up. I’m coming.’ You gotta put a great staff around him."

Patrick and Griffin debated the notion of hiring an iconic athlete like Tebow as their head coach as it didn’t exactly turn out great in college basketball for Georgetown and Patrick Ewing and St. John’s and Chris Mullin. However, it did work out for Florida when the team hired Steve Spurrier to be its head coach before the 1990 season.

Tebow hasn’t exactly expressed interest in coaching. He’s been on the front lines of the effort to stop human trafficking when he’s not analyzing the current state of college football during the season.

Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin vowed to be thorough in his efforts to find the next head coach.

The Gators have never appeared in the College Football Playoff. Tebow led the program to national championships under Urban Meyer in 2006 and 2008.