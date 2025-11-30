Expand / Collapse search
Florida Gators

Florida makes decision on next head football coach: report

Jon Sumrall will reportedly replace Billy Napier

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 30 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

The Florida Gators reportedly decided to hire Tulane Green Wave football coach Jon Sumrall as their next head coach on Sunday.

Sumrall is set to join the Gators’ program on a six-year deal worth about $7.5 million per year, ESPN reported. The deal reportedly includes incentives for Sumrall should he lead the Gators to the College Football Playoff. Florida has never made the CFP and hasn’t won a national championship since 2008 under Urban Meyer.

Jon Sumrall watches his players

Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall watches his players before an NCAA college football game against Charlotte in New Orleans, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025.  (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Sumrall was the head coach of the Green Wave in 2024 and 2025. He was 9-5 in his first season and 10-2 in his second season. He replaced Willie Fritz, who left the program after the 2023 season to take the Houston Cougars job. Tulane didn’t seem to miss a beat under Sumrall as their 10-win season this year was the third time the school reached the mark in four years.

He will take over a Florida team that has been anxious to return to its past glory. The school was previously rumored to be in the running for Lane Kiffin, but it appeared that Kiffin was either choosing between staying at Ole Miss or taking the LSU Tigers’ job.

Jon Sumrall coaches his team up

Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall, center, encourages his players before an NCAA college football game against Charlotte in New Orleans, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025.  (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

AUBURN HIRES ALEX GOLESH AS NEXT HEAD FOOTBALL COACH

Florida fired Billy Napier after seven games. He was with the Gators since the 2022 season after replacing Dan Mullen at the helm.

The Gators have been in two bowl games over the last four seasons.

Jon Sumrall with his family

Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall, center, celebrates at the end of an NCAA college football game against Charlotte with his family and players in New Orleans, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025.  (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Florida finished 4-8 on the year and 2-6 against SEC opponents. The Gators’ four wins were the fewest since the 2017 season under Jim McElwain and interim coach Randy Shannon.

