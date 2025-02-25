Expand / Collapse search
Texas A&M Aggies

Georgia's Kirby Smart takes swipe at Johnny Manziel: 'Champion of Fireball'

Smart was speaking at a coaching clinic

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Georgia Bulldogs football head coach Kirby Smart sideswiped Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel during a recent coaching clinic.

Smart was speaking when four former collegiate quarterbacks popped up on his screen – Alabama’s Bryce Young, LSU’s Joe Burrow, Texas A&M’s Manziel and Auburn’s Cam Newton. He asked what each quarterback had in common.

Kirby Smart looks up

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart looks on against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Jan. 2, 2025. (Stephen Lew-Imagn Images)

One person yelled out "Heisman." Smart said that was a good answer. Each player did win the Heisman Trophy during their time in college. Someone else said "champion" and that appeared to be a bridge too far for Smart.

"Champions? He ain’t no champion. Champion of what? Champion of Fireball," Smart said of Manziel. "Alright, alright, alright, alright, I’m gonna go here for you. There’s Heisman. Right? They all had great days vs. our defenses. All four of them when off on us in some way shape or form."

The clip went viral on Monday.

Johnny Manziel in 2022

Johnny Manziel looks on prior to the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 3, 2022. (Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

Manziel struggled with drug and alcohol addiction during and after his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns. He reflected on the roots and impact of his addiction in a Q&A with students and those in recovery at the University of Alabama’s VitAL health conference back in August.

Manziel indicated during the conference that alcohol no longer had a place in his life. He also indicated the experience taught him a new way to manage any potential future success. He surrounded himself with consultants who pushed back on him when necessary. He said he learned that from having too much unanimous support from those around him in the past. 

Johnny Manziel at Texas A&M

Former Texas A&M Aggies player Johnny Manziel watches from the sideline during the first half of the game between the Aggies and the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, on Sept. 16, 2023. (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

"I started to develop and have a lot of yes men around me," Manziel said. "I think at the head of that group of influences was myself, and managing success now is not a solo thing. You need to have a support system and lean on things in your life."

Fox News' Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.

