Florida Gators

Florida fires football coach Billy Napier

Napier came over from Louisiana to replace Dan Mullen

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 19

The Florida Gators’ big win over the Texas Longhorns was not enough to salvage the rest of Billy Napier’s tenure as the head coach of the football team.

Florida fired Napier on Sunday following the team’s 23-21 victory over Mississippi State, according to multiple reports. Florida committed two turnovers and was penalized seven times for 60 yards. 

Billy Napier on the sidelines

Florida head coach Billy Napier paces the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Gainesville, Florida. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The Gators’ performance didn’t appear to spark confidence in athletic director Scott Stricklin. Gators fans booed Napier as he sprinted off the field.

Napier was 22-23 in four seasons as the Gators’ head coach, including 12-16 against SEC opponents. He was 5-17 against ranked opponents, including 0-14 away from home. He declined to give up his play-calling duties despite calls to do so.

A Florida fan as a poignant "Fire Billy" message on a paper bag

A fan wears a Fire Billy Napier bag over their head between the Florida Gators and Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Oct. 18, 2025. (Matt Pendleton/Imagn Images)

Florida hired Napier after he revived the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns program. He led Louisiana to three seasons of at least 10 wins. The team was 12-1 in 2021.

He joined the Gators in 2022 after the Dan Mullen era came to an end. He was 6-7 in his first season and never won more than eight games.

The Gators started the 2025 season with a 55-0 win over Long Island. But they followed that up with a two-point loss to South Florida and blowouts against LSU and Miami. The Gators topped Texas and Arch Manning but fell to Texas A&M last week.

Billy Napier and Jeff Lebby hug it out

Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby, left, and Florida head coach Billy Napier greet each other before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Gainesville, Florida. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Receivers coach Billy Gonzales is expected to be named the interim head coach.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

