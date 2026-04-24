'Dude Perfect' gets BLASTED on social media for ripping off comedian's draft day skit

If you've been chronically online since the early 2010s, there is no doubt you know all about "Dude Perfect."

Their social media bio says it best: Just five best buddies kickin' it.

Dude Perfect got big with their unique blend of sketch comedy and trick shots, cultivating a massive following on the internet.

As of today, they have nearly 62 million followers on YouTube, and their popularity has led them to appearances on ESPN and Good Morning America, to name a few.

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All that is to say, they are one of the more popular sport and entertainment brands to come out of the social media realm in the past two decades, but the Dude Perfect crew seem to have ruffled more than a few feathers with their latest online skit.

Ahead of the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday evening, a few of the members posted a video on X of one of the founders (Tyler) "getting drafted."

Harmless, and honestly, pretty funny, right?

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Well, it's been done before. And not just the idea.

This video is a near shot-for-shot remake of one that Barstool personality/comedian Lil Sasquatch made four years earlier.

Don't believe me? Check it out.

Dear Lord! Even the dialogue is similar.

They even got "Community Noted."

It's almost like the Dude Perfect crew ran the transcript from Lil Sasquatch's video through ChatGPT and said, "Okay, now just change a few of the words so we don't get accused of plagiarizing."

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If that is indeed what Dude Perfect tried to get away with, it didn't work, because their comments section was filled with irate fans demanding they give credit to the original mastermind behind the skit.

Ouch! Tough scene for the DP boys.

There's no denying Dude Perfect has plenty of creativity, as they built an entire empire on YouTube of original ideas that have kept them in business for almost two decades.

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But this is a pretty shameless rip off of an internet classic.

There's a very good chance they knew about Sas's video, too, given their longstanding beef with Barstool, and more specifically, "Pardon My Take."

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It's tough to see the heroes of your youth getting old, but this social media racket is a young man's game.

Stick to trying to dunk a basketball while skydiving, boys.