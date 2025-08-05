Hulk Hogan laid to rest at Florida church where he was baptized in private ceremony

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A private funeral service was held on Tuesday evening for Hulk Hogan, where dozens were gathered at Indian Rocks Church in Florida to celebrate the life of the wrestling icon.

Hogan died last month at 71 years old after suffering a heart attack on July 24 at his home in Clearwater, according to the Pinella County medical examiner. He had a history of atrial fibrillation, a heart condition that causes irregular and rapid heart rate.

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, was baptized at Indian Rocks Church in 2023, and he was laid to rest there surrounded by family, friends and loved ones.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

WWE icons like Paul "Triple H" Levesque and WWE former co-CEO Stephanie McMahon were among those who attended the service. Other celebrities, including Kid Rock, Bam Margera and more were seen.

The service had a strong police presence, as Largo officers and church security were patrolling the area as well as K-9 dogs. Signs reading, "Private Event," were at the gates.

For those that couldn’t attend, like President Donald Trump, they paid their respects over social media.

HULK HOGAN DIED OF HEART ATTACK WHILE FACING OTHER HEALTH ISSUES: OFFICIALS

"They are having the ‘Hulkster’s’ funeral today, and I thought everybody would enjoy seeing this picture," Trump wrote on Truth Social with a picture of him and Hogan arm wrestling.

Gov. Ron DeSantis also ordered flags be flown at half-staff last Friday, declaring it "Hulk Hogan Day in Florida."

"He was a true Floridian through and through," DeSantis wrote in a statement about the declaration.

Hogan’s body will be cremated.

Sky Daily Hogan shared in an emotional social media post that her husband had been "dealing with some health issues, but I truly believed we would overcome them."

"I had so much faith in his strength. I thought we still had more time," Daily Hogan wrote.

Hogan’s larger-than-life personality was seen in and out of the wrestling ring. He was the main draw of the first-ever WrestleMania in 1985 and was a cornerstone of the entertainment giant that continues to flourish today.

He was also a star on the silver screen as well as reality TV, with "Hogan Knows Best" following his life on VH1, while also starring in multiple movies and shows.

"I am so grateful I knew the real version of him," Brooke Bollea Oleksy, Hogan’s daughter, wrote on social media. "Not just the one the world viewed through a carefully curated lens."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hogan’s son, Nick, added in his own social post: "Thank you for being the best dad in the world and thank you for being my best friend. I love you so much Big Dog and I will miss you forever."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.