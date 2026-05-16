Country star Morgan Wallen walks out with Florida legend Tim Tebow, refuses to Gator chomp

Country music superstar Morgan Wallen is one of the hottest acts on the planet right now and is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.

His 2026 "Still The Problem" tour has been rolling through the United States and packing seats at every stop, and that wasn't any different when Wallen made it to the Sunshine State.

His first of two shows in Gainesville, Florida, saw the country sensation playing to a sold-out crowd at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium where the Gators play, and speaking of the Rowdy Reptiles, Wallen had to pick someone for his patented walkout to appeal to the droves of students decked out in orange and blue.

Enter Tim Tebow, the two-time national champion and Heisman Trophy winner. As far as picks go, Wallen knocked this one out of the park.

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When in Rome -- or Gainesville, rather -- right?

Judging by the crowd pop, I'd say Tebow was about as popular a pick as anyone Wallen could have gone with.

The man has a statue outside the very stadium where the concert was held, for crying out loud, so it's safe to say Mr. Whiskey Glasses did his homework when choosing his walking buddy.

While he nailed it with the Tebow selection, Wallen wasn't ready to fully ingratiate himself with the Florida faithful.

During their walkout, Tebow performed multiple Gator Chomps to fire the crowd up even more, but when he implored Wallen to join him, the multi-platinum singer respectfully turned him down.

That shouldn't surprise anyone who is familiar with Wallen, who is an East Tennessee native and noted Volunteers supporter.

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Any guy who writes a song called "Tennessee Fan" probably won't be caught dead doing the Gator Chomp, so I can't say I blame him.

It will be interesting to see who Wallen taps as his walking mate on night two of his stay in Gainesville.

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Rumor has it that Steve Spurrier could be the favorite, which would be hilarious given Spurrier's history of tormenting the Vols.

Regardless, it's nice to see a Vol and a Gator being so chummy with each other. A rare sight indeed.