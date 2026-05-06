Caitlin Clark tops WNBA marketability rankings with Angel Reese close behind in new study

In a recent study that should surprise absolutely no one, Caitlin Clark is the most marketable player in the WNBA. But Angel Reese isn’t far behind.

According to Covers’ new "WNBA Marketability Index 2026," Clark tops the league with a score of 83 out of 100, while Reese came in second at 80.

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The study ranked players based on a combination of social reach, search demand, brand power and on-court visibility. Clark dominated just about every category.

The Indiana Fever superstar earned perfect 100 scores in search demand, brand strength and on-court visibility. Reese, meanwhile, beat Clark in one category: social media power. The Atlanta Dream star posted a perfect 100 social score compared to Clark’s 46.

That tracks.

Clark is the biggest draw in women’s basketball by a mile, but Reese has built herself into a social media machine — with more than 12 million followers across Instagram, TikTok and X. Her branding savvy is undeniable.

Per the report, Reese "leads the field in reach and engagement, turning viral moments into a wide-ranging endorsement portfolio across fashion, tech and food brands."

Still, when it comes to overall attention, Covers says Clark still has the edge.

"Backed by partnerships with Nike, Gatorade, and State Farm, she sits in a tier of her own commercially," the report states.

The study also pointed to Clark’s impact on television ratings and league exposure, noting that all 44 Indiana Fever games this season will be nationally televised or streamed.

"High usage, viral highlights, and sold-out arenas have made her the WNBA’s primary driver of attention," Covers wrote.

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The rest of the rankings weren’t particularly close.

Paige Bueckers finished third with a 67 score, followed by A’ja Wilson (49) and Sabrina Ionescu (44). Sophie Cunningham checked in at No. 6 with a 38 score, ahead of Cameron Brink, Kelsey Plum, Breanna Stewart and Hailey Van Lith.

The report also comes at an interesting time, given the recent backlash over a WNBA promotional commercial that featured Wilson, Ionescu and Bueckers — but not Clark.

Covers specifically referenced that controversy in the study.

"That quickly became part of the conversation online, with fans questioning why the league’s biggest draw was missing from a major promotional spot," the report said.

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Despite the attempts of left-wing media and the WNBA "old guard" to convince you otherwise, Clark drives attention in a way nobody else in the league currently can. The numbers back it up. The television ratings back it up. The sold-out arenas back it up.

And according to this study, only Reese is even remotely in the same ZIP code.