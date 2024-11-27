Caitlin Clark is a bigger star than NBA's best players, famed podcast host says

Caitlin Clark is the biggest name in women's basketball and women's sports.

Is she a bigger star, though, than some NBA stars?

Bill Simmons says she is.

The media mogul asked whether Clark was a bigger "under-30" star than any NBA star yet to turn 30.

Those names would include guys like Nikola Jokić, Luka Dončić, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jayson Tatum and Anthony Edwards, to name a few. And those guys aren't considered the best under 30. Those players are widely regarded as the game's best regardless of age.

But two talking heads say it's not even an argument.

"I literally did not care about women’s college basketball 10 years ago in any way, shape or form. So, I think some things have moved forward, just the quality of play is more fun to watch. She seems to be some sort of catalyst that is like before or after, and now we’re in the after," Simmons said.

"Her stardom in a way has changed many conversations about sports, I feel like, especially women’s sports," Chuck Klosterman added.

"Part of it is, it’s real difficult now for a guy to become famous in basketball at the collegiate level. It still seems very plausible for a woman."

Some of Clark's regular-season games drew bigger audiences than playoff games without her, and her matchups with Angel Reese drew some of the biggest audiences the league has seen.

On top of that, NBA ratings have been down, which was not the case before Clark became a pro.

