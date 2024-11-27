Expand / Collapse search
Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark is a bigger star than NBA's best players, famed podcast host says

Clark was responsible for some of the WNBA's highest ratings ever

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Caitlin Clark is the biggest name in women's basketball and women's sports.

Is she a bigger star, though, than some NBA stars

Bill Simmons says she is.

The media mogul asked whether Clark was a bigger "under-30" star than any NBA star yet to turn 30.

Caitlin Clark reacts in playoffs

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark reacts during a first-round WNBA basketball playoff game against the Connecticut Sun Sept. 25, 2024, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Those names would include guys like Nikola Jokić, Luka Dončić, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jayson Tatum and Anthony Edwards, to name a few. And those guys aren't considered the best under 30. Those players are widely regarded as the game's best regardless of age.

But two talking heads say it's not even an argument. 

"I literally did not care about women’s college basketball 10 years ago in any way, shape or form. So, I think some things have moved forward, just the quality of play is more fun to watch. She seems to be some sort of catalyst that is like before or after, and now we’re in the after," Simmons said.

"Her stardom in a way has changed many conversations about sports, I feel like, especially women’s sports," Chuck Klosterman added. 

Caitlin Clark celebrates

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever celebrates during a game against the Los Angeles Sparks May 24, 2024, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.  (Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

ANGEL REESE FIERCELY DEFENDS HER POOR SHOOTING PERCENTAGE IN ONLINE DEBATE WITH X USER

"Part of it is, it’s real difficult now for a guy to become famous in basketball at the collegiate level. It still seems very plausible for a woman."

Some of Clark's regular-season games drew bigger audiences than playoff games without her, and her matchups with Angel Reese drew some of the biggest audiences the league has seen.

Caitlin Clark getting crowd going

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever celebrates during a game Aug. 16, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.  (Michael Hickey/NBAE via Getty Images)

On top of that, NBA ratings have been down, which was not the case before Clark became a pro.

